Fitch Affirms South African Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Absa Bank Limited (Absa Bank), FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Investec Bank Limited (Investec Bank), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank) and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and their respective rated holding companies. Fitch has also assigned Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) a Long-term National Rating of 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Standard Bank Plc (SB Plc), a 100% UK subsidiary of SBG and SBSA, Taipei branch has also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The major South African banks all have strong domestic franchise, which underpins stable core earnings, sophisticated risk management, and acceptable liquidity and capitalisation. This is offset by South Africa's weakening operating and economic environment and considers the banks' high loan concentration within South Africa and a high proportion of liquid assets invested in domestic government securities. The 'bbb' Viability Ratings (VR) of Absa Bank, Absa Group Limited (Absa), FirstRand, Nedbank Group Limited (Nedbank Group), Nedbank, SBSA and SBG are effectively capped by the operating environment at this rating level. Investec Bank and Investec Limited's (Investec) VRs are one notch lower at 'bbb-'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs The VRs of these entities could be sensitive to a material weakening of asset quality and long-term earnings potential in an uncertain economic environment and/or a reduction in capital. Asset quality could be vulnerable to customer affordability in the event of sharp interest rate increases in a tightening cycle. If the South African sovereign was downgraded by one notch, Fitch believes that the VRs of the major banks could converge. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt of the major South African groups, excluding Absa are driven by their intrinsic strength as indicated by their VRs. Absa and Absa Bank's IDR and senior debt are driven by potential support from 55.5%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, A/Stable) and have been affirmed at 'A-'. Absa's and Absa Bank's IDRs are notched once from Barclays' rating, reflecting Fitch's view of Absa and Absa Bank as strategically important subsidiaries. The National Ratings of the major banking groups have been affirmed and are driven by the entities' Long-term local currency IDRs. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in the country. The ratings of SB Plc are driven by SBG's IDR because it is an integral part of the group with a high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidty. SBSA, Taipei Branch's National Ratings are driven by SBSA's foreign currency IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The Outlooks on the major South African banking groups IDRs are Stable. The IDRs of the major banking groups are sensitive to a change in their VRs, except Absa whose IDRs are driven by Barclays' support. If the VRs of the major banks excluding Absa were downgraded, their IDRs would also be downgraded as they are driven by the banks' intrinsic strengths. The IDRs of Absa and Absa Bank could be affected by a change in Barclays' rating or willingness to provide support or a downgrade of South Africa's Country Ceiling from 'A-'. Upward potential for the ratings would need to be supported by an improving operating environment. The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to their relative creditworthiness compared with the best credit in the country and with peers. Negative rating action on FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard Bank would occur if there was a material weakening of asset quality and/or capital adequacy relative to peers. Absa's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in Barclays' ratings and/or willingness to provide support. The ratings of SB Plc would be sensitive to any changes to SBG's. The ratings of SBSA, Taipei Branch would be sensitive to any change to SBSA's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA's Support Ratings (SR) of '3' reflect a moderate probability of support from the South African authorities. The SRs ('5') of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that support would flow directly to the operating entities if required. Nedbank's and Nedbank Group's SRs of '2' are derived from the potential support from 52%-parent Old Mutual Plc ('A-'/Negative). Fitch considers that support would flow to either entity in the event of need. Similarly, Absa's and Absa Bank's SRs of '1' are derived from the extremely high probability of support from Barclays if required. SB Plc's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability of support from SBG. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS The SRs of FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA would be sensitive to any perceived reduction in the willingness or ability of the South African authorities to support the banks. The SRs of Absa, Absa Bank, Nedbank and Nedbank Group would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's perception of the ability or propensity to support from the respective parents if required. Reduced propensity could be signified by public statements or a reduction in shareholding or an indication of an intention to sell. A ratings-sensitive reduction in ability from the current SRs could follow a multi-notch downgrade of the respective parents. SB Plc's SR could be sensitive to SBG's willingness or ability to provide support. The SR of '2' would be sensitive to a two-notch downgrade of SBG's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The SRFs of 'BB+' for FirstRand, Investec Bank and SBSA are driven by their '3' SRs. The 'NF' SRFs of Investec and SBG reflect Fitch's view that support would flow directly to the operating entities if required. The SRFs are sensitive to the same factors as a change in the SRs. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FirstRand, Investec Bank, Nedbank and SB Plc are all notched down from the VRs of 'bbb' for FirstRand and Nedbank, 'bbb-' for Investec Bank and SBSA's VR of 'bbb' for SB Plc in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the banks' viability. A Special Report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com with more details on the banks, followed by credit updates and full rating reports on each bank. The rating actions are as follows: Absa Group Limited: Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Absa Bank Limited: Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'A-'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)' FirstRand Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3'; National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)' Upper tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Investec Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Investec Bank Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-', Short-term rating affirmed at F3 Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at National Long-term rating 'A(zaf)' Nedbank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Nedbank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-' Standard Bank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term Rating: assigned at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Standard Bank of South Africa Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F3' Standard Bank Plc (UK subsidiary of SBG): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554): affirmed at 'BB' SBSA, Taipei Branch National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; 