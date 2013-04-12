RPT-Fitch Affirms Southchester (RF) Limited at 'AA+(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'

(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

April 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southchester (RF) Limited’s Fund Credit Rating at ‘AA+(zaf)’ and Fund Volatility Rating at ‘V2(zaf)'. The fund is managed by Peregrine Fund Platform (Proprietary) Limited (Peregrine).

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The affirmation of the Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund’s high and stable credit quality, as reflected in the fund’s weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating distribution.

The affirmation of the Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the fund’s low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in the fund’s short maturity profile, while recognising the fund’s potential exposure to longer dated securities through repurchase agreements.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The fund’s weighted average credit quality is high, reflecting the fund’s investment policies which limit the fund to investment in assets rated ‘A(zaf)'/‘F1(zaf)’ (or equivalent). As of March 2013, the entire portfolio was invested in highly rated money market funds or issuers rated ‘F1+(zaf)’ or equivalent

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:

The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk, as reflected in the fund’s investment policies which limit its weighted average maturity (WAM) to interest rate reset date to 60 days. As of March 2013 the fund’s WAM was 44 days.

Exposure to spread risk is also low, based on the fund’s investment policies, which limit the maximum maturity of individual assets to approximately three years and place limits on the portfolio’s weighted average life (WAL, i.e. maturity to final maturity date). The fund may engage in buy and sell-back repurchase agreements in which the fund buys securities from a counterparty (that may include unrated entities) and is contractually bound to sell the asset back at an agreed future date. Including the maturity dates of these contracts, the fund’s maximum WAL is 120 days. When the maturity dates of these contracts are disregarded and the analysis is based instead on the final maturity of assets subject to these contracts, the fund’s maximum WAL is 365 days. Any asset purchased by the fund either directly or via a repo must comply with the fund’s minimum investment guidelines.

The fund has recently suffered a pattern of heavy month-end redemptions followed by subscriptions at the start of the next month. The fund has serviced all of these redemptions through high natural liquidity (Fitch estimates that 73% of the portfolio as of March 2013 can be liquidated within 90 days without penalty) thanks to its investments in breakable (notice) bank deposits, other liquid money market instruments and its use of reverse repo which can help to temporarily boost liquidity. The majority of the portfolio is liquid, which facilitates secondary security disposals if necessary. Fitch takes comfort from the fund’s recent efforts to diversify its investor base and implement measures to mitigate redemption pressure.

CONCENTRATION:

In Fitch’s opinion, the fund is concentrated, with a top three issuer exposure in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts the WARF-implied Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Without concentration risk this fund could achieve a ‘AAA(zaf)’ Fund Credit Rating.

The fund’s concentrated holdings reflects its investment mandate and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch’s estimates.

Without structural evolution of the South African market that results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch could rate any money market fund higher than ‘AA+(zaf)’ in South Africa.

FUND PROFILE:

The fund’s objective is to obtain as high a level of current income as is consistent with capital preservation and liquidity. It aims to achieve this through investing in a portfolio of short-term debt instruments and participatory interests in collective investment schemes (money market funds) which themselves primarily invest in similar debt instruments.

Structurally, the fund is a debenture issuing fixed income portfolio, regulated under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by the Registrar of Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls outside the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2012. The debentures have an initial maturity of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily, with a maximum T+2 settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and a negative pledge exists over the issuer preventing it from engaging in any other activities while any debentures remain outstanding. Economically, Fitch considers Southchester directly comparable with a mutual fund.

The fund had total assets under management (AUM) of ZAR1.6bn as of end-March 2013, although its assets have fluctuated between approximately ZAR1bn and ZAR2.85bn over 2013 to date. Despite the fund suffering heavy month-end redemption activity, its total AUM has not fallen below ZAR1bn.

THE ADVISOR:

Peregrine is a subsidiary of Peregrine Holdings Ltd (NR) a Johannesburg stock exchange listed financial services group founded in 1996, with approximately ZAR80bn of assets under management as of February 2013. The fund managers are Andra Greyling and Gregg Bayly who have 25 years and 17 years treasury and investment management experience, respectively, and are mandated representatives of Peregrine, an authorised financial services provider in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 with a Category II & IIA licence. The fund is overseen by the Peregrine risk committee, which approves the fund’s investment policies and eligible issuer list. Additional oversight is provided by Societe Generale Securities Services (Proprietary) Limited (a division of Societe Generale ; ‘A+'/Negative/‘F1+') as custodian and trustee.

To maintain bond fund ratings, Peregrine and Societe Generale provide Fitch with portfolio information, including details of the portfolio’s holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

RATING SENSITIVITY:

Funds in the ‘AA(zaf)’ rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality. The fund’s assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of ‘AA(zaf)'.

Funds rated ‘V2(zaf)’ are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated ‘V2(zaf)’ are expected to exhibit relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.

The ratings assigned to this fund may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Credit Rating in the event of deteriorating credit quality such that the fund’s weighted average rating factor exceeds 0.42, combined with a similar or increased level of potential concentration risk. Additionally, given the fund’s structurally high exposure to the South African banking system, Fitch would expect to review the fund credit rating assigned to the fund should its national outlook on the South African banking sector become negative. Given the relatively short maturity profile of the fund and the conservatism already built in to the Fund Volatility Rating, the rating is expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change, or the maturity profile of the fund be materially extended, then Fitch would expect to downgrade the Fund Volatility Rating.