Fitch Affirms Sovran Self Storage's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings of Sovran Self Storage, Inc. (NYSE: SSS) and its operating partnership, Sovran Acquisition, L.P. (collectively, Sovran or the Company): Sovran Self Storage, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured term notes at 'BBB-'. Sovran Acquisition, L.P. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured term notes at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the strength of Sovran's metrics, driven in large part by the sustained robustness of operating fundamentals. Leverage and fixed charge coverage are strong for the rating but expected to moderate along with fundamentals through 2015. These positive elements are balanced, in part, by a concentrated debt maturity schedule, the inherent cyclicality in fundamentals and a small, geographically concentrated portfolio. ROBUST OPERATING FUNDAMENTALS Sovran's portfolio continues to perform well with same-store NOI (SSNOI) growth of 10.7% year-to-date (YTD) through Sept. 30, 2013 following growth of 10.3% and 6.2% in 2012 and 2011, respectively. Operating performance has been driven by a variety of factors including the traditional drivers (e.g. the single-family home market and economic growth), the implementation of sophisticated revenue management software and the long-anticipated consolidation of market share from smaller competitors. Since implementing its revenue management system and cutting rents, same-store occupancy has improved to 90.9% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2013 as compared to 79% at March 31, 2010. In 3Q'13, asking rents grew by +1.7% and average rent increases were +9.4% year-over-year. Fitch's base case assumes SSNOI growth moderates through 2015 to the low-to-mid single digits and will be mostly rate driven as compared to the past few years when occupancy was the main supporter of growth. STRONG CREDIT METRICS, EXPECTED TO MODERATE Fitch expects metrics will stabilize at current levels due to moderating fundamentals. Leverage was 4.0x and 4.4x for 3Q'13 and the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013 as compared to 5.4x and 5.7x for the years ended 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA. Similarly, fixed charge coverage improved to 4.4x and 3.9x for 3Q'13 and TTM from 3.2x and 2.8x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. The improvements have been driven in large part by the aforementioned strong fundamentals. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred. CONCENTRATED DEBT MATURITIES Following the debt refinancings earlier in 2013, Sovran's debt maturity schedule is long-dated but concentrated with more than 50% maturing in 2020. A concentrated debt maturity increases refinancing risks, all else being equal. However, Fitch expects concentration will decrease as Sovran grows and layers in additional corporate debt obligations. Further, as the 2020 maturities are comprised of multiple bank term notes, Fitch expects Sovran will begin to prepay them ahead of 2020. Fitch expects Sovran will continue to borrow principally via unsecured term loans. Should Sovran pursue an index-eligible public bond offering, Fitch would view it positively, as it would diversify the company's funding sources; however, it is unlikely to occur in the near term given the lack of corporate debt maturities absent acquisition volumes greater than Fitch's expectations. APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY An ancillary benefit of the concentrated debt maturities is Sovran's near-term liquidity. Fitch forecasts Sovran's liquidity coverage ratio to be 6.4x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2015 which is strong for the rating. Fitch calculates liquidity coverage as sources (cash, availability under the revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from operations after dividends) dividend by uses (debt maturities and recurring capital expenditures). Sovran's contingent liquidity (as measured by unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt) is also appropriate at 3.4x at Sept. 30, 2013 (assuming a stressed 9% cap rate). Sovran's contingent liquidity has improved materially since 2011 due to the continued repayment of secured debt and improvement operating cashflows. Fitch expects self-storage REITs to have higher contingent liquidity ratios than similarly rated REITs in other asset classes as asset granularity increases the time and number of properties necessary to aggregate a collateral pool. Lastly, Sovran's dividend payout ratios allow it to retain some internally generated liquidity. Fitch calculates Sovran's adjusted funds from operations payout ratio to have been 60% YTD and 72% for 2012. GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION SSS's portfolio is geographically concentrated thereby increasing the effects of changes to certain states' fiscal and employment health on SSS's cash flows. Texas and Florida comprised 41% of total same-store NOI YTD in 2013. Further, these markets are characterized by lower barriers to entry, thus making operating cash flows susceptible to new supply. However, Fitch notes that supply has remained limited at this point in the cycle and that concentration in higher population markets is part of the business strategy for the sector. STABLE RATING OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that although Sovran's metrics are currently strong for the rating, Fitch expects SSS's credit profile will remain consistent with a 'BBB-' rating through the cycle. Rating Sensitivities The following factors may have a positive impact on Sovran's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.5x (leverage was 4.4x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (fixed charge coverage was 3.8x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013; --Increased geographic diversification of the company's cashflows. The following factors may have a negative impact on Sovran's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x. Contact: Primary Analyst Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Reinor Bazarewski Associate Director +1-212-908-9153 Committee Chairperson Robert Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov. 19, 2013; --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.