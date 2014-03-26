Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening Support

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Support Rating Floor & Support Rating - Rating Action Report here LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 61 European banks and the Support Ratings (SR) of 63 European banks as well as the SRs and SRFs of three South African banks. A full list of rating actions is available by clicking the link above. All other issuer level, debt level ratings and Outlooks of these issuers are unaffected. Although Fitch has affirmed the SRs and SRFs, most of these ratings are likely to be revised downwards within the next one to two years as further progress is made in implementing the legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective resolution frameworks. All of the banks' Long-term IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings are in line with their Viability Ratings (VR), which measure a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness. Consequently, provided their VRs are not downgraded in the meantime, any downward revision of SRs or SRFs will have no impact on these banks' Long-term IDRs or Long-term senior debt ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs Systemic importance is a key driver of the SRs and SRFs in every instance, although the rationale (eg, national, international, regional, product line) varies by bank. This and other key rating drivers that drive the current SRs and SRFs are listed in the attached spreadsheet. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs The ratings are sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions around either the ability or propensity of relevant sovereigns to provide timely support. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support propensity in respect of further progress being made in addressing both the legislative and the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. In the EU, where the extent of existing legislative powers and the practical complexity of applying resolution tools vary by country, this will mainly occur through national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has been tabled for a vote by the European Parliament next month. Most of BRRD's provisions have to be in place by end-2014, where not already available. Only the bail-in tool (currently in place in the UK and Cyprus, for example) has a later, 1 January 2016 deadline. Resolution and supervisory powers will be enhanced in order to address practical impediments to resolution. While extraordinary support for banks will still be possible after implementation of the provisions of BRRD, the hurdles to provide support will be higher. In Banking Union countries, the Single Supervisory Mechanism will reduce national influence over supervision and licensing decisions in favour of the European Central Bank (ECB). Reaching political consensus on the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) was more troublesome than was the case with BRRD. While still involving multiple parties in resolution decisions, the SRM will result in a dilution of national influence over resolution decisions. Overall, Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely to have been made for most banks' SRs to be downgraded to '5' and for most banks' SRFs to be revised downwards to 'No Floor' within the next one to two years, as indicated in the attached spreadsheet. At this stage, this is likely to be later 2014 or in 1H15, but this could change and could vary by country. The timing will be influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on bank resolution and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events, for example should there be risks to the availability of sovereign support for a bank that is likely to meet the conditions for resolution during 2014, whether as part of an asset quality review or another event. Fitch's definition of a '5' SR is 'A bank for which there is a possibility of external support, but it cannot be relied upon'. Higher SRs indicate that extraordinary support, in Fitch's opinion, is 'probable' to varying extents. A small number of systemically important banks in Sweden and Norway are the main exceptions to the '5'/'No Floor' base case. This is because Fitch believes that support for such banks, while likely to be less certain within the next one to two years, is still likely to be highly probable, meaning SRs are likely to be downgraded to '2' and SRFs revised to 'BBB-' for the countries' largest banks. As an EU member country, Sweden is subject to the requirements of BRRD. However, the country was notable in its desire for flexibility in the application of BRRD, in part because of its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector that relies on attracting international and foreign currency funding. For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very high (and the banks are among the highest rated by Fitch on its VR scale). In maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions, Sweden has more flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union member countries, for example. However, Sweden is bound by EU State Aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support decisions. Norway is not an EU member country and has done little so far to update its bank resolution framework, but Fitch's base case is that it will broadly follow Sweden and that it will look to adopt a flexible approach to bank support/resolution decisions for its largest banks. For a small number of regional Norwegian banks, existing SRs (3) and SRFs (BB+) are unlikely to be affected unless Norway adopts a much less flexible approach to resolution than Fitch currently anticipates. Euroclear Bank and Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg are both subject to BRRD but also carry out important financial market infrastructure functions, on which resolution thinking is less advanced than is the case for commercial banks. While Fitch's base case is that our sovereign support assumptions for the banks are likely to weaken, it is possible that they may not weaken to the same extent (ie, SRF of 'No Floor') as is the case for most commercial banks in the EU. In South Africa, a proposal for resolution legislation has been submitted for public consultation, which is likely to be implemented by end-2015. While enhanced resolution legislation will give the South African authorities the tools to enact resolution and signifies a reduced propensity to support, Fitch considers that South Africa will still have more flexibility to support banks than most countries in the EU, for example. For this reason, Fitch does not expect any change in banks' SRs by the end of one to two years. However, SRFs are likely ultimately to be revised down modestly to 'BB-'. SHORT-TERM IDRS AND RATINGS All other ratings are unaffected by today's rating actions. Where Short-term IDRs and short-term debt ratings are at cross-over points (ie, F1+/F1 where IDRs/VRs are A+/a+; F1/F2 where IDRs/VRs are A-/a-; and F2/F3 where IDRs/VRs are BBB/bbb), these ratings would only be affected by downward revisions of SRFs if banks' liquidity profiles and access at the time warrant the lower of the two rating options. Fitch notes that in general, banks' liquidity profiles and access have been strengthening, reducing this risk. The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a Special Report entitled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations', which will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. 