RPT-Fitch Affirms Stabilus at 'B', Outlook Positive; Upgrades Notes to 'BB-'

June 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stabilus S.A.’s (formerly Servus Holdco S.a.r.l.) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Positive Outlook. The remaining EUR256.1m senior secured notes issued by Servus Luxembourg Holding S.C.A have been upgraded to ‘BB-'/‘RR2’ from ‘B+'/‘RR3’ based on improved recoveries. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) where they were placed on 30 April 2014.

The rating actions follow Stabilus’s successful IPO on 23 May 2014 and the reduction of debt by EUR58.9m. Fitch forecasts that funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage will trend towards 4x by end of September 2014 (FY14), albeit with interim debt fluctuations relating to short-term debt. The debt reduction reduces interest expenses by approximately EUR4.5m per year, resulting in a FFO/interest cover ratio above 3.0x (2015 forecast: 3.7x). At the same time, public listing has further diversified the funding sources available to Stabilus and enhanced its financial flexibility.

The Positive Outlook reflects the substantial reduction in debt following the partial repayment of the bond, enhanced financial flexibility and expected FFO interest cover of 3.7x for FY 2015. In addition, Stabilus continues to implement its strategy of growth and further diversification with the Powerise segment being an important contributor. The remaining senior secured notes also benefit from improved recoveries following debt reduction. Stabilus’s current performance is in line with Fitch’s expectations.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Deleveraging Through IPO

Fitch previously expected Stabilus’s FFO adjusted leverage to remain near 4.5x due to cash requirements related to the execution of the expansion strategy. The IPO and debt reduction of EUR58.9m will reduce leverage to a level of around4x, while enhancing financial flexibility. Discretionary cash flow should increase due to lower interest payments.

Balanced, Resilient Profile

Stabilus is the market leader in its main and commoditised product - gas springs - with a significantly greater market share than its nearest competitors. As a result, the company has considerable economies of scale and sound cash generation. The ratings are further supported by Stabilus’s broad mix of mature and growth products in both automotive and industrial applications, with limited customer concentration. This helps provide a buffer against the high demand volatility and cyclicality that characterise the mature markets Stabilus operates in. Given Stabilus’s high fixed-cost base, a sustained decline in demand would affect profitability and cash flow generation.

Competitive Threats Remain

Stabilus has successfully positioned itself as a favoured supplier of automated, electro-mechanical opening and closing systems, and has consequently become increasingly important to OEMs’ supply chains. However, Stabilus competes with larger and more diversified suppliers, which Fitch expects will react to the company’s ambitious growth plans. In addition, this segment is likely to see higher R&D and capex requirements, which will hold back the company’s deleveraging efforts.

Cash Flow Fluctuation

Stabilus has generated positive free cash flow (FCF) margins over the past four years and during 1HFY14. However, capacity expansion efforts are likely to remain a strong cash drain, although this should be mitigated by reduced interest expenses following its IPO and debt repayment. As with most industrial producers, Stabilus experiences seasonal working capital volatility. Outflows are heaviest during the early part of the year. FCF generation could be further restrained by dividend payments of 20%-40% of net income as planned in the new dividend policy.

Sufficient Financial Flexibility

Fitch views Stabilus’s liquidity as adequate with sufficient financial flexibility. Stabilus had EUR35m of cash on balance sheet at end-FY1H14, although around EUR10m of this was for working capital needs and some of it is restricted. The group has access to a EUR25m revolving credit facility (RCF). Moreover, Stabilus has access to a EUR35m factoring programme, of which EUR20m had been utilised in March 2014.

Strong Recoveries

The ‘BB-’ notes’ Recovery Rating is ‘RR2’, reflecting above-average recoveries. Recovery rates for the remaining creditors are expected to improve as a result of debt reduction. The notching between the IDR and the instrument rating has widened to two notches as a result of the debt reduction.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: The group focuses on three product lines (gas springs, Powerise and swivel chairs) and its overall scale is limited compared with some other automotive suppliers. Therefore, in addition to enhanced product and geographic diversification, upgrades would require a substantial strengthening of key credit ratios. We would view FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 4.0x, FFO interest cover sustainably above 3.5x and fixed charge cover sustainably above 3.0x as a pre-requisite.

Negative: Negative rating action could be considered if FFO adjusted leverage sustainably exceeds 6.0x, and minimal FCF margins are reached. Shifts to a shareholder friendly policy could also lead to negative rating action.