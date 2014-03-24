RPT-Fitch Affirms Stabilus at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed industrial company Servus Holdco S.a.r.l. Luxembourg’s (Stabilus) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the instrument rating for the EUR315m senior secured notes issued by Servus Luxembourg Holding S.C.A. at ‘B+'/Recovery Rating ‘RR3’.

The affirmation reflects Stabilus’s balanced business profile, stable operating and cash flow performance over the past four years, as well as Fitch’s expectation that the company will continue to achieve its growth objectives through expansion into adjacent markets and new product launches on upcoming vehicle platforms with long-standing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. Principal constraints to the rating profile remain the group’s high leverage and slow projected deleveraging, cyclicality in some of its end-markets and the risk associated with its strategy in the powerise segment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Slow Deleveraging Expected

Fitch expects Stabilus will continue to execute its original business plan by expanding through new business wins, particularly with Asian OEMs that will also serve to improve the company’s geographic sales diversity. However, the sustained growth and increased profitability have yet to translate into material credit metric improvement and Fitch projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage will remain near 4.5x for the foreseeable future.

Balanced, Resilient Profile

Stabilus is the market leader in its main and commoditised product - gas springs

- with significantly greater market share than its nearest competitors. As a result, the company enjoys considerable economies of scale and sound cash generation. The ratings are further supported by Stabilus’s broader business profile which shows a mix between mature and growth products in both automotive and industrial applications, with limited customer concentration. This helps provide a buffer against the high demand volatility and cyclicality that characterise the mature markers Stabilus operates. Given Stabilus’s high fixed-cost base a sustained decline in demand would hurt profitability and cash flow generation.

Competitive Threats Remain

Stabilus has successfully positioned itself as a favoured supplier of automated, electro-mechanical opening and closing systems, and as a result, has become increasingly important to OEMs’ supply chains. However, in this segment, Stabilus competes with larger and more diversified suppliers, which Fitch expects will react to the company’s ambitious growth plans. In addition, this segment is likely to see higher R&D and capex requirements in future, which will hold back the company’s deleveraging efforts.

Cash Flow Fluctuation

Stabilus has generated positive free cash flow (FCF) margins over the past four years. However, it faces increased interest expenses under its newly issued notes and higher capital expenditures related to the build-out of Chinese facilities and other capacity expansion efforts. Like most industrial producers, Stabilus experiences seasonal working capital volatility; outflows are heaviest during the early parts of the year.

Sufficient Financial Flexibility

Fitch views Stabilus’s liquidity position as adequate with sufficient financial flexibility. Stabilus had EUR11.2m of cash on balance sheet at end-December 2013 (versus EUR21.8m at FY to September 2013), due to seasonal working capital outflows and expansionary capital expenditure. As such, EUR8m has also been drawn on the company’s super senior EUR25m revolving credit facility (RCF) as of end-1Q FY14. Fitch projects the company will continue to generate FCF, and as a result, cash liquidity is expected to gradually improve over the intermediate term.

Strong Credit Recovery

The senior secured notes’ ‘B+'/‘RR3’ rating reflects Fitch’s expectation of above-average recoveries in the range of 51%-70%. The instrument rating takes into account the EUR25m super-senior RCF and up to EUR7.5m of indemnities, both ranking ahead of the bond. Instrument ratings for the super senior RCF have not been requested but would be capped at ‘RR2’ indicating 90% recovery prospects, given Luxembourg jurisdiction.

Driving these recovery expectations is an estimated post restructuring EBITDA at approximately 35% below Stabilus’s LTM 1Q FY14 EBITDA. This is to reflect a hypothetical adverse scenario of depressed sales and compressed margins due to high operational leverage and earnings cyclicality. This, in combination with an estimated going concern multiple of 5x enterprise value/ EBITDA, results in a more favourable valuation than the agency’s alternative estimation of a liquidation scenario.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

The ratings could be upgraded if Stabilus continues to successfully execute its growth strategy while also enhancing product and geographic diversification, combined with FFO adjusted leverage sustainably below 4x and FFO interest coverage improving to 3.5x (FY14 forecast: 3.0x).

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: A negative rating action could be considered if FFO adjusted leverage reaches or exceeds 6x, and minimal FCF margins.