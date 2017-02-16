(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks; NASDAQ:
SBUX) at 'A/F1'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. At Jan. 1, 2017 Starbucks had $3.2
billion of total
debt. A full list of Starbucks' ratings is provided at the end
of this release.
Starbucks' ratings reflect its consistent sales and operating
earnings growth,
balanced financial strategy and market leadership in the global
coffee market.
Ratings recognize the recent slowing in comparable store sales
(comps) but
incorporate Starbucks' ability to maintain credit statistics in
line with an 'A'
rating and Fitch's view that performance will continue to
outperform the broader
restaurant industry.
Fitch expects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR to be maintained
around 2.0x, annual
free cash flow (FCF - cash flow from operations less capex and
dividends) to
exceed $1 billion, and no change in financial strategy over the
intermediate
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Comps Slow Slightly But Continue to Lead Industry
Starbucks' consolidated comps rose 3% during the quarter ended
Jan. 1, 2017, a
modest slowdown from the 5% plus comp growth over the past six
years. The
slowdown was due to difficult 8% comparisons during the prior
year comparable
period, weak restaurant industry traffic, and in-store
congestion at the pickup
area due to stronger than expected mobile order and pay demand.
Average ticket
was up 4%, benefiting from positive mix due in part to increased
food sales, but
transactions declined 1%. Fitch believes transaction trends and
comps can
improve as the company more effectively staffs around peak
transaction times.
Starbucks has maintained a competitive advantage in the U.S.
restaurant industry
by strengthening its brand and connection with customers via
innovation, its
loyalty program, and by leading in digital. Food and beverage
innovation such as
the ultra-premium Starbucks Reserve coffees, additional
varieties on its Cold
Brew platform, and Sous Vide Egg Bites continue to add 1% to 2%
to comps. The
company has nearly 13 million active Starbucks Rewards members,
up 16% from last
year, and mobile payments represent approximately 27% of total
transactions.
Robust Operating Earnings Growth, Substantial Cash Flow
Starbucks' reported revenue and operating income have grown at a
12% and
approximately 20% CAGR since 2010 to $21.3 billion and $4.2
billion,
respectively, in 2016 while cash flow from operations increased
to $4.6 billion
from $1.7 billion over the same period. Fitch expects revenue
and operating
earnings to grow at a high single-digit rate annually over the
next 24 months
due to low single digit comp growth, expansion, and effective
management of
coffee costs and general and administrative (G&A) expenses.
Starbucks has locked in the price on about 80% of its coffee
needs for 2017 with
commodity cost being slightly favorable in the first half of the
year and
slightly unfavorable in the back half. Moreover, the company is
effectively
realizing supply chain savings and intends to limit core G&A
expense growth to
half the rate of revenue growth even while investing in
store-level employee
wages and benefits.
At Jan. 1, 2017, the company had 25,734 stores for which 50%
were
company-operated and 50% were licensed. Approximately 61% of
units were in the
North America, 26% were in the China/Asia Pacific (CAP) region,
11% were in
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the remainder
were in other
geographies. Starbucks has grown its store base at an 8% CAGR
since 2013 and
expects to expand 8% in 2017 by opening about 2,100 new units.
Approximately
1,000 of these stores will be in the CAP region, 800 in the
Americas, and 300 in
EMEA.
Starbucks five-year plan includes increasing its store base
approximately 50% to
about 37,000 stores by 2021. Roughly 50% of net new stores will
be in China and
the U.S. Fitch is concerned about store saturation in the U.S.,
but concerns are
partially mitigated by the fact that unit volumes and store
level profitability
continue to increase. AUV for U.S. company operated stores was
$1.6 million in
2016, up from just under $1 million in 2008, while store cash
profit margin was
a record 31% in 2016.
Balanced Financial Strategy, Stable Leverage
Starbucks has maintained a balanced financial strategy over the
past several
years. The company is investing in its business with capex
averaging roughly 7%
of sales annually since 2013 and returning an increasing amount
of cash to
shareholders via dividends and share repurchases while
maintaining total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR near 2.0x.
Starbucks raised its targeted dividend pay out to earnings to
40% to 50% in 2016
from 35% to 45% previously, and net share repurchases have
increased to $1.8
billion in 2016 from less than $500 million in 2013. Share
buybacks have mainly
been funded with FCF which totaled approximately $2 billion in
2016. However,
Fitch anticipates modest incremental debt could be used to
partially finance
buybacks going forward as operating earnings grow and Starbucks
continues to
target leverage ratios consistent with an A rating.
Strong Brand Equity, Competitive Strength
Starbucks is a highly respected brand that is maintaining its
market leadership
in coffee, growing its food and beverage menu offerings, and
successfully
engaging with customers. Moreover, increased distribution within
grocery, other
retail outlets, and with higher end Reserve stores and
Roasteries further
strengthen Starbucks' brand equity while reinforcing its
competitive strength.
According to Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 2016 survey,
Starbucks ranks No. 1
in the U.S. beverage-snack category with approximately 60% share
and more than
twice the sales of its largest competitor in the category.
Howard Schultz, current CEO and Chairman who is the primary
visionary for the
company, joined Starbucks in 1982 after the company was founded
in 1971. In
April 2017, Kevin Johnson, president and chief operating
officer, will become
CEO while Mr. Shultz remains chairman and focuses on innovation,
design, and
development of Starbucks Reserve Roasteries around the world
along with the
company's social impact initiatives. Fitch does not expect a
change in operating
or financial strategy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Starbucks
include:
--Revenue grows at a high single-digit growth rate annually over
the next 24
months driven by high-single digit net unit growth and
low-single comp growth;
--Operating EBIT, excluding income from equity investees, growth
averages high
single-digit over the next 24 months with operating EBIT margin
being flat at
19.1% in 2017 and expanding towards 20% over time;
--Annual FCF exceeds $1 billion or more annually;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR is sustained around
2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action in the near term is not anticipated.
However, a public
commitment to maintain total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR
in the mid-1.0x
range and a continuation of strong operating trends could result
in an upgrade.
A negative rating action would be considered if total adjusted
debt-to-operating
EBITDAR is sustained above the 2.0x to 2.2x range due to a more
aggressive
financial strategy, meaningful deceleration in comp growth below
Fitch's
expectations, or material margin contraction. Materially lower
than expected FCF
could also contribute to a negative action.
LIQUIDITY
Starbucks had $3.7 billion of liquidity at Jan. 1, 2017
consisting of $2 billion
of cash and $140 million of short-term investments along with
availability under
an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring Nov.
6, 2020. Amounts
outstanding under the company's $1 billion commercial paper (CP)
program are
backstopped by available commitments under the revolver. At Jan.
1, 2017, there
was no CP outstanding. Starbucks' only maturity over the next
three years is
$350 million of 2% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 5, 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Starbucks' ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Bank credit facility at 'A';
--Senior Unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity include:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x for its total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
