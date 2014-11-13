Fitch Affirms Stewart Information Services' Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stewart Information Services Corp.'s (Stewart) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Stewart's insurance subsidiaries at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stewart's ratings reflect sustained solid capitalization, modest financial leverage and a major position within the title insurance market. Offsetting these favorable factors are concerns about the company's financial performance particularly as measured by the consolidated GAAP pre-tax operating margin that is approaching a rating downgrade sensitivity. Favorably, Fitch notes that Stewart is not near any other downgrade triggers and the company is still generating positive earnings. Stewart's capitalization remains within Fitch's rating guidelines with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 149% at year-end 2013. On a non-risk-adjusted basis (measured as net written premiums to surplus) the company's capitalization is also solid at 3.3x. Stewart's financial and tangible financial leverage was 12% and 19%, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2014. Fitch notes that during fourth-quarter 2014, Stewart converted the $27 million remaining senior convertible notes to equity so that on a pro forma basis, the financial leverage ratio decreased to roughly 8.5%. Stewart's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that financial leverage will not go above 20%. Year-to-date, earnings-based interest coverage was 19x, down from the prior year period but within expectations. The primary driver for the lower coverage was reduced earnings as the company reported net income of $18 million for nine months ending Sept. 30, 2014 compared to $46 million in the prior year period. This is a reflection of a 9% lower revenue base and increased market pressures including significantly lower refinancing volume. Mortgage origination volumes declined sharply in 4Q'13 and that trend continued into 2014; however, the company is seeing positive trends quarter-over-quarter and commercial business remains strong. Title revenues from commercial transactions increased 31% during 3Q'14 compared with the prior-year quarter, and 21% compared with 2Q'14, which is primarily due to price appreciation as well as increased volume. Stewart has been shifting its overall order mix to more purchase and commercial orders. Weaker market fundamentals will continue to restrict potential for future revenue growth and profit margin expansion. Mortgage originations continue to fall due to reduced refinancing activity and, while commercial activity remains robust it is unlikely to fully offset other unfavorable trends. Disciplined expense management and continued favorable commercial market activity will be important contributors to industry profitability for the remainder of 2014 and 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Profitability in line with rated peers particularly in industry down-cycles; --Sustained favorable profitability indicated by an operating profit margin of 8% or better; --A strengthening of capital metrics, including a RAC ratio above 175% and operating leverage below 4.0x; --Financial leverage ratio maintained below 15%. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Profitability in line with rated peers particularly in industry down-cycles; --Sustained favorable profitability indicated by an operating profit margin of 8% or better; --A strengthening of capital metrics, including a RAC ratio above 175% and operating leverage below 4.0x; --Financial leverage ratio maintained below 15%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Operating profit margin below 3%; --Capital deterioration whereby Stewart's RAC ratio drops below 125% and/or net written premiums-to-surplus increases above 4.5; --Financial leverage ratio above 20%; --A large reserve charge that exceeds 5% of prior year surplus. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Stewart Information Services Corp. --IDR at 'BBB'. Stewart Title Guaranty Stewart Title Insurance Company --IFS at 'A-'. 