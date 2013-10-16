RPT-Fitch affirms Storm 2012-IV & 2012-V

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Storm 2012-IV B.V. and Storm 2012-V B.V., as follows:

Storm 2012-IV B.V

Class A1 (ISIN XS0815105043) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0815105472) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0815105985) affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0815106108) affirmed at ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN XS0815106520) affirmed at BB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class E (ISIN XS0815107098) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

Storm 2012-V B.V

Class A (ISIN XS0835845560) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0835850560) affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0835858118) affirmed at ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN XS0835859272) affirmed at BB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class E (ISIN XS0835860106) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Asset Performance within Expectations

As of July 2013, the portion of arrears by more than three months as a percentage of the outstanding collateral balance stood at 0.14% in Storm 2012-IV and 0.17% in Storm 2012-V. In addition, the number of foreclosures remains limited to date with the proportion of cumulative defaults as a percentage of initial balance at just 0.11% in both transactions. The affirmations reflect the solid performance of the underlying assets in both transactions.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement

The reserve funds, which were underfunded at the close of both deals have now reached their targeted levels by trapping excess spread. This has boosted the credit support available for the rated notes and therefore the notes have been affirmed.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Home price declines beyond Fitch’s expectations could have a negative effect on the ratings as this would limit recoveries, putting additional stress on portfolio cash flows.