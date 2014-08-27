Fitch Affirms Stuttgarter Leben's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects SLV's strong capital position, its strong earnings and earnings diversification through its affiliates and the company's strong position in the German IFA market. The rating is limited by SLV's small size. Based on Fitch's risk-based capital assessment, SLV's capitalisation is viewed as strong. In addition, SLV reported a strong regulatory solvency ratio of 237% at end-13. Capitalisation is also supported by the fact that the company has no financial leverage. SLV has a strong position in the German IFA market. However, as SLV focuses on this distribution channel and only operates in Germany it is exposed to economic and regulatory changes. Fitch views positively that SLV is well prepared for the challenges arising from the recently introduced law reforming the German life insurance business ("Lebensversicherungsreformgesetz"; LVRG). Fitch expects SLV to further improve its market position as a consequence of the LVRG as the insurer is one of few market participants that already fulfils newly introduced transparency requirements by introducing the disclosure of the reduction in yield within its tariffs. SLV achieved a strong net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.8% in 2013 (12: 4.9%). Notwithstanding the strong NIRR SLV has significant off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains, which represented 11.0% (market: 9.0%) of the company's total investments at end-13 (end-12: 12.4%, market: 13.5%). These are well diversified over different asset classes, which Fitch views positively. SLV's exposure to equity investments remained high at 8.8% of total investments at end-2013, exceeding the market average of 3.3%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, the agency expects that SLV's equity exposure will continue to remain above the market average in 2014, making the company more exposed to equity-market shocks than many of its peers. SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the Stuttgarter mutual insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of around EUR6.4bn at end-2013 and generated EUR637.5m GWP in life insurance and EUR98.8m GWP in non-life insurance in 2013. SLV reported an improved consolidated net income of EUR10.4m (2012: EUR3.5m) equalling a strong return on equity of 10.6% despite increased expenses for the reserve for the potential shortfall of guaranteed interest rate payments ("Zinszusatzreserve"). SLV's profitability also benefits from its non-life subsidiary Stuttgarter Versicherung AG (SVA). SVA achieved a strong combined ratio of 86.3% (2012: 87.1%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Given the current relatively small size of the company an upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation declining to a level of below "Very Strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model capital assessment and a sustained weakening in profitability resulting in a return on equity below 8% (on a consolidated basis) over a sustained period. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.