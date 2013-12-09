Fitch Affirms Sul America S.A.'s Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national ratings of Sul America S.A. (SASA) as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F3'; --National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of BRL500 million debentures due February 2017 at 'AA(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings reflects SASA's strong franchise led by a significant presence in the health and auto segments, its consistent and adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles, good liquidity, adequate capitalization and solid and continuously evolving risk management practices. SASA remained the second and fourth largest insurer in terms of premiums underwritten, in the health (in June 2013) and auto segments (in September 2013), respectively. With solid growth, it has broadly maintained its market share in these segments. SASA's revenue base has become more diversified as it started consolidating the saving bonds company, Sul America Capitalizacao S.A., in May 2013. In the third quarter of 2013, the collections and earnings of this subsidiary corresponded to a relevant 13% and 7% of the period's total premiums/collections and operating income, respectively. This segment enjoys a high growth potential and good margins, therefore Fitch considers the diversification of SASA's portfolio positive. SASA's net loss and combined ratios improved in the second and third quarters of 2013. This was driven mainly by the lower loss ratios in the auto segment, which - similar to its competitors - benefited from premium rate adjustments that compensated lower revenues, following a regulatory change that prohibited insurance companies from charging policy fees as of 2013. The downside risk is the buildup of competition in 2014, in case pressure on sector profitability from lower financial income eases, as Fitch expects. In this scenario, SASA's loss ratios could rise, but Fitch believes they would remain in a reasonable range given the company's proven track-record to adjust to adverse conditions fairly rapidly. In line with the sector trend, SASA's financial income fell significantly in 2012 and the first half of 2013, due to the decrease in local interest rates. As SASA's investment portfolio is interest-rate sensitive, the start of the monetary tightening cycle in April 2013 has already translated into higher financial income and overall profitability in the third quarter of 2013. The upward trend should continue, as interest rates are expected to rise further. Unlike some of its competitors, the proportion of reserves for fair value adjustments on securities available for sale in SASA's equity is low, therefore the effect of negative mark-to-market adjustments is not material for its capitalization. SASA's leverage (liabilities-to-equity and net earned premiums-to-equity) has been on an upward trend since 2011, but it still remains compatible with its ratings. SASA's subsidiaries comply with their respective minimum capital requirements comfortably, and liquidity also remains adequate, albeit somewhat lower. In November 2013, SASA announced that Swiss Re Group (Swiss Re) would acquire a 14.9% stake in SASA. Earlier in 2013, ING Group (ING) sold part of its shares in the company, a portion of which were bought by International Finance Corporation (IFC). When all these transactions are approved, ING will be left with 10.0% of the shares, while IFC, Swiss Re and the Larragoiti family will hold 7.7%, 14.9% and 28.1%, respectively. As SASA's ratings do not benefit from support, the change does not have any effect on its ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a sustained decline in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net earned premiums/equity ratio to below 250%, could lead to an upgrade. Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration in profitability, characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the liabilities/equity ratio to above 4.0x; a fall in the operating income/interest expense ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Associate Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55-21-4503-2621 Committee Chairperson Julie Burke Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013), --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). 