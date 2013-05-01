RPT-Fitch Affirms Suncorp-Metway Limited's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Suncorp-Metway Limited’s (Suncorp, ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1’) outstanding AUD2.2bn of mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook, following Fitch’s periodic review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS Under Fitch’s covered bond rating criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 applies to the programme. When combined with Suncorps’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', it allows for a maximum achievable rating of ‘AAA’ for the covered bonds.

The agency takes into account the contractual asset percentage (AP) of 80.0% used in the asset coverage test (ACT) in its analysis, as assets in excess of that required under the ACT are not considered as cover pool assets under the covered bond legislation in Australia. This provides a cushion, compared with the breakeven AP of 85.3% for the ‘AAA’ rating.

The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of two out of the five components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, and cover pool-specific alternative management, which are the joint weakest link of the D-Cap components. Whereas systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate risk and asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk.

The moderate high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflects the agency’s view of the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The cover pool-specific alternative management’s assessment reflects Fitch’s view on Suncorp’s processes and its internally developed IT systems. The agency believes that internally developed IT systems would likely lead to a more difficult transition to an alternative manager than market-based systems.

The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material for the programme. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by the trustee, who would need to contract other parties to perform important functions.

The Fitch ‘AAA’ breakeven AP level of 85.3% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a ‘AAA’ scenario. The current contractual AP of 80% used in the ACT supports a ‘AA+’ rating on a PD basis. The ACT is calculated monthly to ensure that a minimum level of credit enhancement is maintained.

All interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates, and a swap is in place with Suncorp to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month Bank-Bill Swap Reference Rate (BBSW) plus a spread. The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates, and are AUD denominated bonds, which are also hedged with Suncorp. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average life of the assets at 15.6 years and that of the liabilities at 3.6 years.

As of end-March 2013, the cover pool consisted of 10,894 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD2.73bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 67.2%, and a weighted average seasoning of 47 months. Floating rate loans comprise 91.4% and fixed rate loans 8.6% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed across Australia’s states, with the largest concentrations being in Queensland (55.1%) and New South Wales (26.7%).

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Suncorp’s IDR was downgraded by two notches to ‘A-'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by two categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven AP of 85.3%. The Outlook on the covered bonds’ rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on Suncorp’s IDR and the Australian mortgage sector (see “ 2013 Outlook: Australia and New Zealand Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ” dated 12 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).