RPT-Fitch affirms Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2012

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2012 notes, as follows:

EUR3,210bn Class A notes: affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the performance to date being broadly in line with expectations since closing, less than a year ago.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sovereign Constraint

The rating and the Negative Outlook are constrained by the current Issuer Default Rating of the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/F2; see ‘Fitch Downgrades 99 Italian Structured Finance Tranches & 4 Credit-Linked Notes CLNs on Sovereign Downgrade’ dated 11 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Revolving Period Ongoing

The transaction is still in its revolving phase, which subject to triggers is expected to continue until July 2014. During this period, the portfolio has not substantially changed. The current portfolio composition is in line that at closing and well below the concentration limits.

Stable Performance

As of May 2013, the 30 days plus delinquencies to date had built up to 5.43% of the non-defaulted collateral balance and the reported delinquency ratio (60 days plus) was 3.22%. Cumulative defaults were 0.81%, and all defaults to date have been cleared using available excess spread.

Adequate Credit Enhancement

The cash reserve funded at closing (equal to 0.5% of the initial portfolio balance) has been increased through an excess spread trapping mechanism, up to the non-amortising target amount of 3% of the initial portfolio balance. As result of the cash reserve increase, credit enhancement has increased from 36.3% to 38.8%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in Portfolio Performance

If there was sudden portfolio deterioration, where the volume of delinquent, defaulted and/or recovery substantially deviates from the initial base case (default and recovery assumptions were respectively 7.3% and 20.0% considering the worst case portfolio) the transaction would be put under pressure triggering a potential rating review.

Deterioration in Sovereign

Any further Italian sovereign downgrade may generate a revision of the highest achievable SF ratings, depending on the specific circumstances that led to the further weakening of the sovereign. In particular, a deeper and longer economic recession than expected in Italy will result in further deterioration in asset performance.

According to the transaction’s documentation, upon the recent downgrade of the servicer Agos Ducato SpA (Agos; A-/Negative/F1) to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, some remedial actions were expected to be taken, but no remedy has yet been implemented. Nevertheless, the servicer’s rating is still commensurate with the transaction’s current rating and Fitch has been informed that the corresponding downgrade language documentation is going to be amended.

The transaction is a EUR5bn consumer loan portfolio originated by Agos, which includes fixed-rate consumer loans receivables granted to individuals resident in Italy. The originator is part of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance SA (A+/Negative/F1+) which currently holds 61% of Agos’ shares, while the remaining 39% is held by Banco Popolare Soc.Coop (BBB/Negative/F3).

Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the New Issue report dated 26 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.