Fitch Affirms Support Rating Floors of 5 HK Banks; Downward Revisions Likely

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and the Support Ratings (SRs) of five Hong Kong Banks, as detailed below. All other issuer level, debt level ratings and Outlooks of these issuers are unaffected. While Fitch has today affirmed the SRs and SRFs, all of these ratings are likely to be revised downwards by the end of a typical Outlook horizon as further progress is made in implementing the legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective resolution frameworks. All of these banks' Long-Term IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings are in line with their Viability Ratings (VRs), which measure a bank's intrinsic creditworthiness. Consequently, provided their VRs are not downgraded, any downward revision of SRs or SRFs will have no impact on these banks' Long-Term IDRs or long-term senior debt ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS National systemic importance is the key driver behind the SRs and SRFs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The ratings are generally sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions around either the ability or propensity of the Hong Kong sovereign to provide timely support. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support propensity in respect of further progress being made in addressing legislative and practical impediments to effective bank resolution. In Hong Kong, a proposal for resolution legislation has been submitted for public consultation which is likely to be implemented by end-2015. Enhanced resolution legislation will give the Hong Kong authorities the tools to enact resolution and signifies a reduced propensity to support. Fitch anticipates a dilution of national influence over resolution decisions for Hong Kong's foreign-owned banks as their cross-border resolution will involve multiple parties. It is likely that the authorities will apply the sought-for extended powers to facilitate resolution of large and complex banks, in particular if those are undergoing resolution by their home regulators. The scope of the proposed regime is broad, and includes small local banks and branches of foreign banks. While it remains to be seen if the regulator would apply resolution tools across the whole spectrum of the financial system, Fitch believes that the hurdles to provide extraordinary support will be higher. Overall, Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely to have been made for Hong Kong banks' SRFs to be revised downwards to 'No floor' within the next one to two years. The SRs would be revised downwards to '5' in the absence of institutional support. At this stage, this is likely to be in 2H15. Fitch's definition of a '5' SR is 'A bank for which there is a possibility of external support, but it cannot be relied upon'. Higher SRs indicate that extraordinary support, in Fitch's opinion' is 'probable' to varying extents. The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a Special Report titled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations', which will shortly be published at www.fitchratings.com. Rating Actions: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited: Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Wing Hang Bank Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Dah Sing Bank Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Chong Hing Bank Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Shanghai Commercial Bank Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is covered in a separate comment titled 'Fitch affirms HSBC and its UK and HK subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable' published today at www.fitchratings.com. 