September 24, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Svensk Autofinans 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svensk Autofinans 1’s SEK2,235m Class A notes at ‘AAAsf’ with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s good performance to date. As of August 2013, the outstanding class A notes accounted for 56% of their initial balance and credit enhancement has increased to 25.8% from 16% at closing.

Cumulative defaults and 30-days plus delinquency ratios have been low since inception. The reserve fund (SEK137m) has remained unused and prepayments have been in line which Fitch’s expectations.

As at the last cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of 37,683 auto loan receivables. Fully amortising contracts and balloon loans represented 76.5% and 23.5% of the portfolio balance, respectively.

Based on actual defaults and collateral amortisation to date, Fitch has revised the transaction lifetime default base case to 3% from the original 3.5%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A):

Original Rating: ‘AAAsf’

Increase base case defaults by 10%: ‘AAAsf’

Increase base case defaults by 25%: ‘AAAsf’

Increase base case defaults by 50%: ‘AAAsf’

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A):

Original Rating: ‘AAAsf’

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: ‘AAAsf’

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: ‘AAAsf’

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: ‘AAAsf’

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A):

Original Rating: ‘AAAsf’

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: ‘AAAsf’

Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: ‘AAAsf’

Increase default base case by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: ‘AA+sf’

The static transaction is a securitisation of Swedish auto loan receivables originated by the Swedish branch of Norwegian Santander Consumer Bank AS (SCB, not rated). SCB is a 100% subsidiary of the Spanish-based Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (BBB+/Negative/F2).

