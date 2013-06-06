RPT-Fitch affirms Swire Properties at 'A'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Properties Limited’s (Swire Prop) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with Stable Outlook, and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at ‘A’.

Key Rating Drivers

Strong office leasing portfolio: Swire Prop has a well-established Grade A office portfolio in both the central business district and decentralised area in Hong Kong. The diversified exposure of its office portfolio mitigates the risk of weakening rents due to the sluggish financial industry environment. The company’s Taikoo Place office towers in Island East, charging much lower rents than Central office buildings, still benefited from a steady rental trend in 2012. The Pacific Place office towers in Admiralty, although being affected by weaker leasing demand from financial services tenants, can still maintain a premium rental level in the district.

Redevelopment projects raise rentals: Swire Prop aims to expand its footprint by acquiring or redeveloping old buildings situated near their current portfolio. For example, it has been actively acquiring residential units near Three Pacific Place on the fringe of Admiralty, and they are also redeveloping their techno-centres in Island East into premium Grade A office towers. This can strengthen Swire Prop’s leasing income in the long term.

Decreasing linkage with parent: Swire Prop will continue to refinance their shareholder’s loans from Swire Pacific (Swire Pac) with external funding sources. Debts from Swire Pac declined from 74% of Swire Prop’s total debts at end-2011 to 49% at end-2012. We expect this ratio will drop further in 2013.

This is positive to Swire Prop’s credit profile as it will be less linked to Swire Pac which has more volatile aviation and marine service business. Weak China investment return: Swire Prop’s investment return in China is not strong enough to help diversify its leasing income generated in Hong Kong. For example, its Taikoo Hui office tower opened in Guangzhou when office rents in the city were under pressure. The committed occupancy rate at Taikoo Hui is still building up slowly from 68% at Dec-2011 to 79% at Dec-2012. In Beijing, the initial return of Taikoo Li Sanlitun (formerly known as “Sanlitun Village”) was not strong and Swire Prop had to re-adjust the tenant mix in the project. In Shanghai, the Dazhongli development has been delayed for a few years due to site clearance and resettlement work.

Housing policy slows sales: Swire’s residential property business is focused on the luxury segment. The recent housing tightening policy introduced by the Hong Kong government has hit the luxury residential sector the most. Those who purchase high-end properties in Hong Kong are primarily experienced buyers (i.e. not first-home buyers), mainland Chinese or purchasers registered under a company name. They are affected by either the double-stamp duty (DSD) or buyer stamp duty (BSD) policies, or both. Also, the BSD may also make it more costly to redevelop old residential buildings.

Adequate interest coverage: Fitch expects Swire Prop’s recurring interest coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to stay above 4.5x in the next few years, due to growing leasing income from newly completed properties.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include-

- Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense falls below 4.0x on a sustained basis

- There is an aggressive expansion in China with heightened risk

- Material weakening of Swire Pac’s non-property business