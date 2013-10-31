Fitch Affirms Swiss Re's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', with Stable Outlooks. It has also assigned ratings to certain of Swiss Re's senior and subordinated notes. A full list of ratings actions can be found at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Swiss Re's ratings are supported by strong capitalisation, consistent earnings generated by the core P&C reinsurance business and the strength of the reinsurer's global franchise. The agency also views positively the managed reduction in exposure to written credit derivatives. Fitch views the main offsetting factor to the ratings as the high degree of leverage exhibited by the reinsurer, on an absolute basis and when compared with peers, when assessed through the agency's total financing commitments (TFC) ratio. The TFC captures most forms of financial commitments, including financial debt, operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative exposures and other debt-like commitments. At H113, the ratio is estimated to exceed 1.3x. Positively, the ratio continues to fall as the reinsurer de-risks and deleverages. The strength of Swiss Re's capitalisation is viewed as a positive rating factor. The reinsurer's recently announced financial deleveraging plans are viewed positively and are expected to further improve financial flexibility and efficiency. Premium growth in 2013 and 2014, following the expiry of the 20% retrocession quota share at the end of 2012, will result in the requirements of additional capital, but the agency believes that this can be met though the company's normal course of business. Fitch anticipates that Swiss Re will continue to generate strong group earnings across the rating horizon, with the P&C reinsurance segment remaining as the core source of profitability. The product diversity and strong franchise present within the P&C reinsurance segment are viewed favourably and are expected to mitigate potential earnings pressure from softening reinsurance prices and low investment yields during 2014. The successful resolution of the deterioration in performance of business written in the Life & Health pre-2004 US term book will be monitored closely. Swiss Re has stated publically that it expects US GAAP earnings to be reduced by approximately USD500m in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include: --Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics remaining close to current levels --Reduced financial leverage under 25% --Maintenance of Swiss Solvency Test (SST) capitalisation above 200% The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: --Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x --Increased financial leverage above 35% --Deterioration in SST capitalisation below 175%, for example due to high losses eroding capital, or excessive growth --Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net premiums written of USD15.1bn in 2012 and shareholders' equity (including minority interests) of USD34.0bn at end-2012. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices. The rating actions are as follows: Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Senior debt guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A+': EUR600m 7.0% notes due 2014 (XS0429265159) CHF500m 3.25% notes due 2014 (CH0104410680) CHF250m 1.75% notes due 2014 (CH0115237015) CHF500m 2% notes due 2015 (CH0106848481) CHF600m 2.13% notes due 2017 (CH0144934319) USD250m 2.875% notes due 2022 (US87089HAA14 / USU7514EAU48) USD500m 4.25% notes due 2042 (US87089HAB96 / USU7514EAV21) Subordinated debt issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'BBB+' USD750m 6.375% contingent write-off due 2024 (XS0901578681) Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A-' EUR500m 6.625% notes due 2042 (XS0802738434) Subordinated debt issued by ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A-' EUR1,000m 5.252% perpetual (XS0253627136) GBP500m 6.3% perpetual (XS0293392105) AUD300m 7.64% perpetual (AU3CB0024743) AUD450m perpetual (AU3FN0002531) Subordinated debt issued by Swiss Re Capital I LP and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A-' USD752m 6.854% perpetual (US87089AAA60) The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. 