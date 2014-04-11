RPT-Fitch Affirms Sycomore Eurocap's 'Excellent' Fund Quality Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sycomore Eurocap’s ‘Excellent’ Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Sycomore Asset Management (Sycomore AM, rated ‘High Standards’ by Fitch).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fund Presentation

Launched in October 2001, Sycomore Eurocap is a long-only eurozone equity fund investing in companies of all market capitalisations, with EUR433m of assets at end-March 2014.

Investment Process

The fund’s investment process is based on a highly-disciplined, fundamental stock-picking approach that has remained unchanged since the fund’s inception. Equity research is thorough, combining detailed qualitative analysis of companies and standardised fundamental valuation methodologies. It is efficiently supported by a proprietary research database, which centralises all internal fundamental, quantitative and valuation information since 2001, and imposes a common framework.

Active stock selection decisions drive the fund’s market exposure and allocation.

Resources

Eurocap has been managed since its inception by Emeric Preaubert (23 years’ experience in equity analysis and management), who is also one of Sycomore AM’s founding partners. He is seconded by Arnaud d‘Aligny (17 years’ experience in investment bank and structured finance), who joined in September 2011 and acts as his back-up. The two portfolio managers have autonomy in their decision making while drawing, to a large extent, on the whole team’s research and convictions.

Track Record

The long term track-record is strong (first performance quintile, with 77.8% since inception - I share, at end-March 2014), as illustrated by a Lipper Leader score of five over 10 years. In 2013, the fund underperformed its benchmark by 1.2%, mostly due to sector selection, while outperforming its peers (Lipper Global Equity Eurozone category) by 0.9%.

Fund Manager

Founded in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset management company, 90% owned by its four founding partners and employees. At end-March 2014, Sycomore AM had EUR2.3bn of assets under management, of which 80% were in eurozone long-only equity portfolios.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch’s guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade, notably a deterioration of the manager’s superior stock-picking skills as reflected in performance attribution. Also, the lead PM occupies a key role and his departure could result in a rating review.

Fitch’s Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch’s experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch’s Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund’s key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager’s investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund’s operational infrastructure.

For more information, see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com

