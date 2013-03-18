Fitch Affirms Ta Chong Futures at 'BBB+(twn)'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Ta Chong Futures Co., Ltd.'s (TCF) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. Simultaneously, the ratings have been withdrawn as TCF has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for TCF. The ratings of TCF are based on support from Ta Chong Securities Co, Ltd. (TCS) given the majority ownership by TCS and TCF's status as an integral part of the latter's securities franchise. Contacts: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Ratings Limited Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.