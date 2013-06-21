RPT-Fitch affirms Taiwan Cooperative Bank and other Group companies; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings of Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB), Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Company (TCBFC) and Taiwan Cooperative Securities (TCS) with Stable Outlook, except TCB’s Short-term IDR which was upgraded to ‘F1’ from ‘F2’. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The upgrade of TCB’s Short-term IDR is based on Fitch’s reassessment of the prospects for liquidity support. The agency views the propensity for Taiwan’s government to support TCB, if needed, as more certain in the near term. Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF TCB’s IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF reflect Fitch view of an extremely high probability of government support, in the case of need. This is underpinned by TCB’s systemic importance in Taiwan’s banking sector and by a high level of government control through its only shareholder - Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company. TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan by asset and held a sizable deposit market share of about 8% as at end-2012. It has an extensive branch network, with 290 domestic branches and seven overseas units. State and state affiliates owns about 40% in TCFHC mostly through The Ministry of Finance.

The ratings of TCFHC’s wholly-owned subsidiaries TCBFC and TCS are driven by support from TCFHC. This support is underpinned by TCFHC’s strong commitment and legal obligation under the Financial Holding Act to assist its subsidiaries when they fall into financial difficulty. Fitch views them as core subsidiaries and integral to TCFHC in spite of their modest representation of the group’s assets at 1% at end-2012. This is based on strong management and strategic integration, brand-sharing and their complementary businesses. TCBFC holds the group’s fixed income trading, commercial paper underwriting and guarantee activities while TCS focuses on securities and brokerage activities.

TCB, TCBFC and TCS all have Stable Outlook, reflecting that of the Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable/F1) and Fitch’s expectation that government support for TCB and that, in turn, parental support for TCBFC and TCS are likely to continue.

Key Rating Drivers - TCB VR

TCB’s Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed based on a stable credit profile, reflecting modest internal capital generation, stabilising asset quality, strong domestic franchise and sound liquidity as well as below-peer average capitalisation.

Fitch expects TCB’s profitability to come under pressure in 2013-2014 on rising provisioning to meet tighter regulatory guidance. However, Fitch also expects TCB’s intended shift towards the private sector and overseas lending to be gradual which, coupled with modest credit growth, will help underpin current asset quality.

Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF

TCB’s ratings may be downgraded if Fitch believes that the state’s propensity or ability, as indicated by the sovereign rating, to support has declined. TCBFC’s and TCS’s ratings are sensitive to changes around group support, including if sovereign support for TCB declines and if Fitch no longer views them as core entities.

Rating Sensitivities - TCB VR

TCB’s VR could be downgraded as a result of material asset quality deterioration, excessive growth or a significant increase in risk appetite, especially for its China exposures, in the absence of any mitigating measures. TCB’s thin capitalisation is a major factor constraining an upgrade of the bank’s VR as it is, in Fitch’s opinion, insufficient to absorb unexpected shocks in a global economic downturn.

Key Rating Drivers - senior debt and subordinated debt

TCB’s subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its National Long-Term rating to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss absorption features. TCB’s perpetual cumulative bonds are rated three notches below its VR to reflect the instrument’s going-concern loss absorption feature. These are in line with Fitch’s current rating criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

Rating Sensitivities - senior debt and subordinated debt

Any rating action on TCB’s IDR could trigger a corresponding action on the subordinated bonds’ rating. Any rating action on TCB’s VR could trigger a similar rating move on its perpetual cumulative bonds.

A Credit Update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com.

The rating actions are as follows:

TCB:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: upgraded to ‘F1’ from ‘F2’

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘bb+’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A-’

Subordinated bonds affirmed at ‘AA-(twn)’

Perpetual cumulative bonds affirmed at ‘BBB-(twn)’

TCBFC:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

TCS:

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)'