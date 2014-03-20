RPT-Fitch affirms Taiwan's IBT Securities at 'BBB+(twn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based IBT Securities Co., Ltd.’s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB+(twn)’ and National Short-Term Rating at ‘F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IBTS’s ratings reflect its strategic importance to its parent Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBT), which owns 94.8% of IBTS. As a result, IBT has a high propensity to support its subsidiary should there be a need. This is underpinned by IBT’s committed liquidity facility, managerial control and operational integration in strategy and risk governance. From a standalone perspective, IBTS maintains a sound balance sheet, despite its relatively small franchise and volatile earnings.

Fitch believes IBTS’s underwriting capability and capital market services will continue to have synergies with IBT’s corporate banking business, and reinforce the group franchise. Such alignment should strengthen the likelihood of support from its parent. Management aims to expand its institutional business and enhance underwriting by focusing its research on certain sectors, including biotechnology and IT.

Fitch expects IBTS’s profitability to remain susceptible to its proprietary trading activities, given its modest brokerage revenue. However, its fee-based underwriting business and lowered trading appetite should help improve earnings stability. IBTS’s bond position suffered a sizable loss in 2013 due to the steep rate increase in the bond market. Management had exercised effective risk control to stop losses. IBTS significantly reduced its interest-rate risk by shrinking its bond position and resetting the trading limit to a low level. Fitch expects IBTS to maintain an adequate capital profile, considering its reduced exposure limit and strong group support if needed. Its capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 300%-500% during 2012-1H13, and reached 610% at end-2013 as market risk shrank. IBTS maintains a sufficient liquidity position with a healthy net current asset surplus. It moderates its funding risk by holding high-quality fixed-income securities against repurchase transactions. Moreover, the parent’s contingent funding facility also reinforces its liquidity profile.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

IBTS’s ratings move in tandem with IBT’s credit profile and potential support. Negative rating action could result from any deterioration in IBT’s financial strength, possibly from excessive risk-taking. Any weakening in the links between IBTS and its parent, including ownership dilution and reduced strategic importance of IBTS within the group, would pressure its ratings.

IBTS is ranked 18th by equity among 46 fully licensed securities firms in Taiwan.