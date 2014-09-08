Fitch Affirms Telecom Italia at 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom Italia SpA's (TI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. TI's ratings are supported by a strong domestic incumbent business position in both fixed and mobile services and an operating environment that although currently challenged, has fewer pressures over the longer term than many of Europe's incumbents face. The Negative Outlook is driven by TI's leverage profile, which continues to reflect the legacy of its past ownership structure, weakened cash flow and few of the levers such as the potential for non-core asset sales, that larger more diversified incumbents enjoy, which limits near term deleveraging potential. Fitch's base case currently envisages EBITDA declines from the domestic business in the mid-high single digit range and FFO net adjusted leverage in the region of 4.1x-4.2x for FYE14; both of which push up against our downgrade guidelines. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ratings Headroom, Negative Outlook Fitch's downgrade guidelines include net debt to EBITDA leverage consistently above 3.5x and 2014 domestic EBITDA contraction in the high single digits. Our current base case for 2014 envisages continued pressure in both metrics, most materially in domestic EBITDA given 1H14 trends (negative 7.9%) although the pace of decline has improved quarter on quarter. The disposal and deconsolidation of TI's Argentinian business allows us to use an FFO net adjusted leverage metric - with a downgrade guideline now set at 4.25x. Our base case envisages TI being close to this level by FYE14, which confirms the company has little headroom in its ratings, underlining the Negative Outlook. We recognise that management understands the importance of improving leverage while operationally the business has the potential to improve its cash flow generation over the medium term. Nonetheless, downward pressures remain significant. Domestic Trends Remain Weak TI's domestic market position in both fixed and mobile services is strong and relatively stable. However, competition is strong in both with the presence of at least one challenger in each segment. Revenue pressures, which are also a function of a weakened domestic economy continue to run at high single digit levels, which despite a reasonable control of costs is similarly driving EBITDA contraction in high single digits. However, the pace of decline is slowing and it will be important for these trends to continue throughout 2H14 if TI is to avoid breaching an important downgrade metric. Operating Environment Less Challenged Despite current operating pressures, Fitch recognises that TI's longer term competitive position is less challenged than for some European incumbents. The absence of a cable operator reduces competitive pressures in its residential fixed line business, with the loss of fixed accesses where they happen more likely to be recovered albeit in lower absolute terms in the form of wholesale and ULL revenues. There are signs that the mobile price war is abating while more generally the market has not encountered the level of re-pricing driven by MVNOs and convergent offers seen in some markets. We do not consider pay-TV an important part of the telecoms offer at this stage, although this could change, particularly given ownership changes taking place at Sky Italia. However, this is more of a medium-term risk. Brazilian Market Uncertainty With Telefonica now in exclusive negotiations with Vivendi over the sale of its fixed broadband business, GVT, there is the risk of convergent fixed and mobile offers becoming a more important service capability over the medium term. Despite its strong mobile position, TIM Brazil may find itself at a competitive disadvantage if this proves to be the case. In the meantime, mobile termination rate cuts and the slow-down in the economy has taken growth out of the mobile market. Spectrum auctions later this year are also likely to add materially to capex spend in Brazil, although Fitch expects that payments will be phased over a number of years limiting the near term impact on cash flows. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: - Leverage as measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) sustainably above 3.5x could result in TI's Long-term IDR being downgraded. - FFO net adjusted leverage approaching 4.25x on a sustained basis. - Continued weakness in the domestic business with expectations of further high-single digit EBITDA declines in 2014 would lead to a downgrade - recognising the change in accounting treatment of SAC, measurement of the yoy decline to exclude the capitalised treatment of SAC from the 2013 EBITDA value. - A failure to maintain a reduction in the pace of domestic EBITDA decline in 2015 (measured on a last-12-months basis given the seasonality of margins). - Depending on cash flow trends fixed charge and interest cover will start to become an increasingly important consideration. Our base case envisages FFO fixed charge cover in the region of 2.8x over the next two years. Positive: - A sustained improvement in the company's domestic business's operating and improvement in the company's financial flexibility would be required before we would revise the Outlook to Stable. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE TI's liquidity profile is strong and adequate for the current rating category with EUR6.3bn of cash and EUR6.5bn of undrawn committed facilities respectively as of June 2014. This should provide TI with sufficient liquidity to comfortably service its existing debt maturities until 2016/2017. A EUR1.3bn mandatory convertible (assigned zero equity credit under Fitch's methodology) maturing in 2016 effectively acts as a source of future equity and based on Fitch's current forecasts will provide approximately 0.15x of leverage relief. 