Fitch Affirms Telenet NV's IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium-based Telenet NV's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency also affirmed the group's senior secured rating at 'BB' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. A full list of ratings is provided below. Although Telenet has a strong operating profile driven by its market leading position in Flanders, which would allow an investment-grade status, the ratings are capped by management's strategy of maintaining leverage at approximately 4.5x net debt to EBITDA. Operations are expected to continue to grow over the next three to five years, but cable unbundling and limited customer growth will hamper revenue growth from historical levels of 7-8%. Cash tax is also expected to rise materially, increasing funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to over 5.0x in the next two years, from 4.5x currently, and, potentially, reducing free cash flow. Management's ability to grow and maintain EBITDA to meet cash generation requirements for interest, capital expenditures, taxes and dividends will be key to maintaining liquidity and the current ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slowing Growth but Improving Churn Telenet's TV customer base has remained broadly stable at 2.1 million over the past year, reflecting already high penetration levels. The company's ability to drive future revenue and EBITDA growth will come primarily through cross- and up-selling of higher value digital packages and additional services such as broadband, mobile and pay per view content. Other cable assets such as Virgin Media and Ziggo, which are also fully or partially owned by Telenet's parent Liberty Global, have revenue-generating units (RGUs) or services per subscriber of 2.5 and 2.6 respectively. This bodes well for Telenet as its RGUs are currently at 2.25, indicating potential for growth. Cross-selling has not only driven revenue growth but has also helped to reduce churn (telephony churn at 6.5% vs. 8% in Q213). This provides the company with cost savings and greater flexibility to invest in other growth areas such as mobile while limiting the impact on margins. Cable Unbundling The opening up of the cable network in Belgium due to new regulation presents a unique threat to Telenet as mobile operators seek to offer bundled products. Competitors Mobistar and BASE have suffered material average revenue per user (ARPU) declines driven not least by Telenet's aggressive mobile pricing strategy. So far only Mobistar is planning to launch a product over cable at end-2014. This will consist of TV and broadband and is likely to be priced around EUR50, representing a mid-point between Telenet's Whoppa offering (EUR61) and BASE's snow product (EUR39). The retail minus-based pricing agreement leads Mobistar to pay Telenet around EUR28 per user for TV and broadband access. There is limited visibility over the impact of cable unbundling on Telenet's revenue and earnings. However, Mobistar's strength in the regions of Wallonia and Brussels implies the scope of Telenet's market share loss in Flanders through up- and cross-selling is likely to be limited. Much will depend on how wholesale pricing develops. Cash Tax to Reduce Cash Flow Deferred tax assets had previously shielded Telenet from cash taxes. Starting from 2014, Telenet expects to start paying materially higher cash taxes. In Fitch's base case, this is expected to reduce operating free cash flow as taxes reach their natural run rate of approximately 25%-30% of operating profit. The greatest impact will be felt from 2016 as the first year of full cash tax. Shareholder Friendly Structure Liberty Global currently owns 56% of Telenet. This has helped drive a shareholder-friendly policy of share buy-backs and dividend distributions, which have been financed partially through EBITDA growth and increased leverage. Leverage has traditionally been managed at 3.5x-4.5x, and Fitch's base case expects a figure towards the higher-end of the range. Although high leverage can easily be absorbed by Telenet's stable operating profile, it caps its Long-term IDR at 'B+'. Our base case expects FFO-adjusted net leverage of 5x-5.5x. Content's Long-Term Importance A key element to Telenet's success has been its ability to provide a high quality and compelling product. This has helped the company to maintain a competitive advantage and drive penetration levels to 72% (Q214). Similar to Liberty Global, Telenet is also extending its strategy to invest in content and is in the process of acquiring a 50% stake in a local content provider De Vijver Media. The investment in content will help Telenet to add greater value and improve its bundled offer, which has historically been differentiated by network speed and capacity. While network speeds and capacity will continue to be key to offering a competitive consumer experience, their point of differentiation may diminish until demand-side factors that drive the need for higher speed and capacity pick up. Segmented Competition Supports Telenet Belgium is segmented in its geography, cultures and its TV offerings. The Flemish north primarily receives broadband from Telenet and Belgacom while the Southern region of Wallonia typically subscribe to VOO and Belgacom. This gives Telenet limited competition in the provision of high-speed internet within its coverage area. Belgacom's high-end VDSL offering is materially slower than Telenet's offerings. In a country with strong cable coverage, this has allowed Telenet to corner specific geographies and up-sell TV into triple and quad play bundles. Best in Class Cable Telenet's blended ARPU of EUR49.7 compares with Ziggo's EUR42.7 and Numericable's EUR41.9, demonstrating its ability to drive ARPU increases from a mix of price inflation, bundling, and upgrades to broadband speeds. Telenet also operates with a 51% EBITDA margin relative to LGI's 45%. This again illustrates Telenet's operational excellence. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -A weakening in the operating environment due to increased competition from cable wholesale -FFO-adjusted net leverage consistently over 5.5x and FFO fixed charge cover trending below 2.5x (FY13: 3.1x) - A change in financial or dividend policy leading to new, higher leverage targets Positive: future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: A firm commitment from both Telenet and Liberty Global that Telenet is committed to a more conservative leverage profile and distribution policy. This continues to seem unlikely at present. All ratings are affirmed as follows:- Telenet N.V. Long-term IDR 'B+', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR 'B' Senior secured debt 'BB' Instrument ratings: Senior secured bank facility: 'BB'/'RR2' Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A EUR500m due 2020: 'BB'/'RR2' Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A EUR300m due 2021: 'BB'/'RR2' Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A EUR400m due 2021: 'BB'/'RR2' Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A EUR450m due 2022: 'BB'/'RR2' 