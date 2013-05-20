Fitch Affirms Telkomsel at 'BBB'/'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/JAKARTA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based P.T. Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. Its National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers High ratings headroom: Telkomsel's FC IDR is constrained by Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'. The company's solid credit profile is underpinned by operating EBITDAR margin of above 60%, conservative funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 0.2x and free cash flow (FCF) margin of over 10%. It holds a market-leading position with a 40% revenue market share - its 2013 revenue was higher than the combined revenue of the second- and the third-largest Indonesian telcos. Higher LC rating: Fitch rates Telkomsel's LC IDR two notches above the sovereign's LC IDR of 'BBB-', despite majority (65%) ownership by state-controlled PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom; BBB-/Stable). This is due to provisions of a shareholder agreement between Telkom and Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel; A+/Stable) whereby SingTel, with a 35% stake, has significant minority rights which leads the agency not to constrain Telkomsel's LC IDR at Telkom's rating. Stable credit profile: Fitch expects Telkomsel to generate at least IDR2trn-3trn annual FCF despite a large capex plan and shareholder distribution commitments. Fitch expects Telkomsel will invest about 20% of its revenue in capex and distribute about 80% of its net income in dividends. Its operating EBITDAR margin (2013: 63%) will gradually decline by 100-200 basis points annually due to greater competition in the data segment. Top-three to dominate: Fitch believes that Indonesia's top-three telcos will capture most of the fast-growing data market given their strong position in voice and their ability to invest in data infrastructure. Weaker telcos will struggle to gain any meaningful market share due to low profitability and insufficient balance sheet strength to support infrastructure investments needed for data expansion. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - positive changes in the sovereign rating and Country Ceiling may lead to a corresponding change in Telkomsel's LC and FC IDRs respectively Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - a downgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling would lead to a downgrade in the FC IDR -weakening of SingTel's influence over key decisions, through a sale of its stake or changes to the shareholders' agreement, leading to the IDRs being constrained at Telkom's 'BBB-' rating -a significant increase in capex or shareholder payouts leading to negative FCF, which could lead to a negative rating action on the LC IDR Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni (International ratings) Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National ratings) Analyst +62 21 29026412 Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower 20th Floor Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analysts Olly Prayudi (International ratings) Analyst +62 21 29026412 Nitin Soni (National ratings) Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.