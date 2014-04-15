Fitch Affirms Teller A/S and Teller AS at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Teller A/S's and Teller AS's (collectively Teller companies) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDRs at 'B' and Support Ratings at '3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs The Teller companies' ratings reflect their monoline business models in Nordic merchant acquiring of international payment cards and potentially large exposures to operational risk. This risk is mitigated by the absence of debt and their strong liquidity management. The ratings also reflect the companies' leading franchises and low historical credit losses. Fitch rates the Teller companies at the same level despite their slightly different performance and capital levels. The high level of integration between the entities and the common branding supports this view. The Teller companies' key risk is the potential need to bridge a liquidity gap that could be caused by a major operational event, such as a system failure which would delay payments from credit card issuers. However, Fitch believes such a scenario to be unlikely and the risk is mitigated by the Teller companies' strong track record in managing operational risk and their holdings of cash and liquid securities. Credit risk can stem from both fraud and default of a merchant. Losses have consistently remained at low levels and are comfortably absorbed by earnings. Fitch expects that the Teller companies will maintain prudent underwriting standards and strict risk controls, particularly for their high-risk customers with large pre-payments of goods and/or services. The Teller companies are subject to regulatory capital requirements, which they exceed by a wide margin, although the amount of capital is relatively small. As all profits are up-streamed to Nets Holding A/S (their parent company), internal capital generation is poor. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs The Teller companies' monoline business model and relatively small capital base somewhat limit the ratings' upside potential. Downward pressure on the ratings would most likely be a result of any significant increase in the Teller companies' risk appetite through less prudent liquidity management or expansion into higher-risk markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS The Teller companies' Support Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of support from their ultimate owners; the largest being Danmarks Nationalbank, Danske Bank (A/Outlook Stable), DNB Bank and Nordea Bank Danmark (AA-/Outlook Stable). This is driven by the Teller companies' important role in the Nordic payments system, and is supported by their fairly small sizes relative to the combined balance sheets of their owners. The Support Ratings are sensitive to any potential change in ownership or in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the owners to provide timely support to the Teller companies. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lawrence Power Analyst +44 20 3530 1567 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.