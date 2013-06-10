Fitch Affirms The Farmers Exchange 'A+' IFS; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' insurer financial strength (IFS) rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange (Farmers) and its affiliated property & casualty Insurers. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list of rating actions appears at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A+' rating reflects Fitch's view of Farmers' strategic importance as 'Very Important' to the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG) in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria. Based strictly on Farmers' own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS rating of the company is 'A-'. Farmers' strategic importance is an important consideration toward providing Farmers' ratings with a two-notch uplift towards ZIG's insurance subsidiaries' ratings. Farmers operates as a reciprocal exchange ultimately owned by its policyholders. A separate organization called Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI; a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZIG) serves as the attorney-in-fact for Farmers and collects a management fee for non-claims related management services of up to 20% of Farmers' annual gross written premium. ZIG, which is FGI's ultimate parent, recorded approximately $2.8 billion in management fees from Farmers in 2012. Farmers ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility provided by the larger ZIG organization. This is manifested by the management agreement between FGI and the policyholders of Farmers, as well as by the numerous, sizable investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes issued by Farmers. It is also evidenced by the existence of an all lines quota share reinsurance agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges ceded 20% of the company's business to ZIG and Farmers Re in 2012. The stand-alone rating of Farmers reflects the company's strong competitive position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the U.S. The stand-alone rating also takes into account Farmers' track record of stable operating results, and high quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities. These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high statutory operating leverage and geographic concentration. Fitch also believes that Farmers' underwriting results, which have averaged near break-even over the past five years, compare unfavorably to several of the company's closest peers over the same time period. Fitch expects that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and remain committed to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market through Farmers. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place particular emphasis on FGI's earnings contribution to ZIG. Fitch will also emphasize other factors including ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and capital support to Farmers if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade include a downgrade of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's willingness or ability to provide capital support to Farmers. Moreover, if Farmers' stand-alone credit profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade the Farmers' ratings. Evidence of such deterioration would be declining underwriting results or overall profitability, or if net written premium-to-surplus and net leverage, were to exceed 3.0 times (x) and 6.5x, respectively, versus average levels of roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively, observed over the past several years. Conversely, key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings upgrade center around an improvement in Farmers' stand-alone credit profile including improved operating performance, and improved capitalization metrics such as a reduction in operating leverage (net written premium-to-surplus) and net leverage ratio to below 2.0x and 4.0x, respectively. Fitch affirms the 'A+' IFS rating for the following entities with a Stable Outlook: --Farmers Insurance Exchange; --Truck Insurance Exchange Truck Underwriters Association; --Fire Insurance Exchange Fire Underwriters Association; --Mid-Century Insurance Company; --Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona; --Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho; --Farmers Insurance Company, Inc. ; --Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon; --Farmers Insurance Company of Washington; --Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc. ; --Illinois Farmers Insurance Company; --Texas Farmers Insurance Company; --Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc. ; --Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company ; --Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas; --Civic Property and Casualty Company; --Exact Property and Casualty Company; --Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company; --Farmers New Century Insurance Company; --Farmers Reinsurance Company; --Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan; --Foremost Signature Insurance Company; --American Federation Insurance Company; --Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company; --Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company; --Foremost Lloyds of Texas; --Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company; --Bristol West Insurance Company; --Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company; --Coast National Insurance Company; --Security National Insurance Company; --21st Century Assurance Company; --21st Century North America Insurance Company; --21st Century Superior Insurance Company ; --21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company; --21st Century Pacific Insurance Company; --21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey; --21st Century Centennial Insurance Company; --American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc. ; --21st Century Advantage Insurance Company; --21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company; --21st Century National Insurance Company, Inc. ; --21st Century Preferred Insurance Company; --21st Century Premier Insurance Company; --21st Century Security Insurance Company; --21st Century Casualty Company; --21st Century Insurance Company; --21st Century Insurance Company of the Southwest. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3264 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Committee Chairperson Donald F. Thorpe, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2353 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). 