Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.'s IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for The Home Depot, Inc. (Home Depot) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Home Depot's strong track record of comparable store sales (comps) growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation. Fitch expects the company to maintain leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) in line with its publicly stated target of 2x over the forecast horizon. With $95 billion in 2016 sales, Home Depot holds the leading position in the U.S. home improvement industry, which is in the midst of a recovery from the prior housing recession. Fitch's rating anticipates a continued recovery as well as a benign competitive environment. However, should the housing recovery stall, Fitch believes Home Depot has the willingness and ability to use its cash flow generation to maintain its leverage commitments. Solid Track Record Home Depot has grown comps and EBITDA margin every year since 2010, with 5% average annual comps and EBITDA improvement of over 600bps from 2009 to 16.6% in 2016. Operating momentum has been supported by improvement in home improvement industry fundamentals, especially regarding repair and maintenance projects. Home improvement retailers have further benefited from benign industry square-footage growth (including very modest unit expansion from Home Depot and chief competitor Lowes) and competitive resilience to the discount and online channels. Success in the home improvement industry requires significant investments in inventory breadth and customer service, and discounters generally focus on categories with narrow assortment needs and limited customer service. Online competition, meanwhile, has been limited due to short purchase windows and the bulky/heavy nature of home improvement inventory (note that nearly half of Home Depot's existing online sales involve in-store merchandise pickup). Continued Growth Expected Fitch anticipates continued sales and EBITDA growth over the forecast horizon, predicated on a continued U.S. housing market recovery and Home Depot's focus on its strategic pillars of customer service; product leadership; capital allocation; and interconnected retail. The company's growth initiatives are designed to leverage Home Depot's existing scale to broaden its customer base and share of wallet. For example, the 2015 acquisition of Interline Brands gives Home Depot access to the underpenetrated residential facility maintenance and repair market. Meanwhile, Home Depot is using its online infrastructure to expand product assortment and offer customers increased product knowledge, while promoting its in-store pickup capability. Fitch believes successful execution of its initiatives, coupled with industry tailwinds, will allow Home Depot to generate 2%-4% annual comps and revenue growth over time. EBITDA margins are expected to remain around 17% though Home Depot could leverage fixed expenses at the high end of its comps range. Modest annual EBITDA growth is projected to yield annual free cash flow (FCF) of $4 billion-$4.5 billion after dividends of $4.5 billion to $5 billion. Disciplined Capital Allocation Home Depot's scale and stable growth have allowed it to comfortably manage to its adjusted leverage target of 2.0x for several years (1.8x at year-end 2016). To the extent EBITDA continues to grow over the next two to three years, Fitch expects Home Depot to issue debt to maintain leverage within its target. Excess cash flow, including proceeds from debt issuance, is expected to be used to support the company's dividend and share repurchase program. Given Home Depot's leverage commitment, Fitch believes management could pull back on share repurchase to maintain or reduce debt levels should economic or operating headwinds limit EBITDA growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch expects Home Depot to produce comps in the 3%-4% range over the next two years, supported by a continued recovery in the housing market and the company's strategic investments; --EBITDA margin is expected to remain close to 17%, yielding approximately 3%-4% EBITDA growth; --Fitch expects $4 billion-$4.5 billion of annual FCF after dividends going forward; --Fitch expects FCF and some incremental borrowings to be directed to share repurchases as the company manages to its adjusted leverage target of 2x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Weaker operating trends or a move by management to more shareholder-friendly policies that cause adjusted leverage to increase to the low 2x range on a sustained basis could lead to a negative rating action. Continued positive operating trends together with a sustained reduction in adjusted leverage to below 1.5x could lead to a positive rating action. LIQUIDITY Home Depot has a strong liquidity position supported by a cash balance of $2.5 billion at Jan. 29, 2017, together with an undrawn $2 billion credit facility. The company also benefits from owning 90% of its stores. Home Depot is maintaining a very slow pace of new-store expansion, with plans to build only six new stores in 2017. Low levels of capital expenditure (less than 2% of sales) have resulted in strong FCF after dividends, which is expected to track more than $4 billion annually going forward. Fitch expects Home Depot would remain FCF positive in an economic downturn, as it did through the last recession. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed Home Depot's ratings as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A'; --Bank credit facilities at 'A'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst David Silverman, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0840 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statement of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and exclude any one-time charges. In fiscal 2016, Fitch added back $267 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA calculation. --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding 8x yearly operating lease expense. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019352 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001