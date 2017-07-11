(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Republic of Congo's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'CCC'.
The issue ratings on Congo's senior unsecured foreign-currency
bond are also
affirmed at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+'
and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Republic of Congo's rating reflects large fiscal and
external deficits
caused by a limited policy response to the fall in oil prices,
increasing
constraints on deficit financing, rapidly accumulating debt,
high domestic and
external arrears, and poor public finance management with a weak
track record of
debt repayment. While talks about IMF credit facility are
on-going, an agreement
on and implementation of a programme remain uncertain.
Fitch expects the tight financing conditions brought about by
the drop in oil
prices in 2014 to persist over the coming two years. As a result
of wide budget
deficits, averaging at 15% of GDP in 2014-2016, financing needs
are substantial
while the main financing sources have dried up and there is a
high concentration
of debt maturities in 2017-2020. Reflecting the erosion of
fiscal buffers,
deposits with Banque des Etats d'Afrique Centrale (BEAC, the
central bank of the
CEMAC region) and commercial banks have dropped to 5% of GDP in
2016, from 19.6%
in 2014. In parallel, statutory advances from BEAC reached their
ceiling and
have been frozen under a decision taken by the CEMAC heads of
States in December
2016. Access to new external bilateral loans, including from
China, has
reportedly been tightened.
The authorities have explored alternative sources of financing.
A XAF150 billion
(3.2% of GDP) bond was issued on the regional market in November
2016 and a
USD250 million (3.1% of GDP) loan was granted to Congo by the
African
Export-Import bank in 1Q17. However, the limited absorption
capacity of the
regional market is poised to reduce further, as BEAC has
embarked on a gradual
tightening of the monetary policy to ease pressures on the
exchange rate peg.
While public debt remains mostly concessional, continued
recourse to high-cost
market financing would aggravate the strain on public finances.
Support by
regional multilateral institutions could also wane if Congo
continues to lag
other CEMAC members in entering an IMF programme.
Although an IMF credit facility would ease financing constraints
and could
crowd-in support from other creditors, the prospect for Congo to
conclude an
agreement remains uncertain. The fund's negotiations with Congo
are continuing,
while IMF support programmes for Cameroon and Gabon have been
approved in June
2017. A failure to reach an agreement with the IMF, or low
compliance with
programme targets in case an accord is reached would aggravate
the strain on
liquidity and compound the weaknesses of public finances over
the medium term.
The partial recovery in oil revenues over the coming two years
will provide only
limited relief to public finances. Fitch forecasts oil receipts
to average 15%
of GDP in 2017-2018, up from 9% in 2016, but still well below
the 31% registered
in 2010-2014. This improvement is due to the moderate increase
in oil prices and
to new oil fields coming online, with Moho Nord production
having started in
March 2017. The government predicts oil production growth of 13%
in 2017 and 24%
in 2018. As oil production has systematically under-achieved
against forecasts
during the last few years, Fitch assumes an increase of just 10%
in 2017 and 23%
in 2018 and a gradual decline starting in 2019.
The willingness of the authorities to implement fiscal
consolidation sufficient
for a substantial narrowing of the budget deficit is uncertain.
Despite the drop
in oil revenue, public investment remained elevated in 2016, at
12% of GDP,
although down from the staggering 23% average recorded in
2012-2015. This has
resulted in the general government deficit only narrowing to
13.5% of GDP in
2016 according to official figures and 16.5% according to
Fitch's estimates
based on the use of financing sources. We forecast the deficit
to shrink to 3.5%
of GDP in 2017 on a commitment basis and 7% on a cash basis, as
oil revenues
recover while investment spending targets are revised downwards
due to funding
constraints.
According to Fitch's estimates, general government debt (GGD)
rose to 85% of GDP
in 2016 and will edge up further to 86% in 2017, more than
quadrupling since
Congo reached the completion point under the HIPC initiative in
2010. This
figure includes official estimates for domestic and external
arrears worth
XAF595.7 billion, equivalent to 12.6% of GDP and the estimate
may be revised
upwards.
The high level of arrears illustrates the structural
shortcomings of public
finance management, which Fitch regards as a major credit
weakness, with a poor
payment track record, high susceptibility to oil price
fluctuations, and low
data quality and transparency. Weak public finance management
has resulted in a
temporary failure to pay interest and principal of USD17 million
on a Eurobond
mid-2016, amid severe cash strain for the government.
Macroeconomic performance is weak, with real GDP dropping 2.7%
in 2016 and
expected to decline again in 2017. Non-oil activity is in
recession due to lower
public investment, shortages caused by the disruption of the
transport network
between Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire following the destruction
of major bridges
by armed rebels, and high public arrears weighing on
private-sector financing
conditions. However, the spill-over from the oil sector should
lead to a gradual
recovery in 2018. The poor quality and limited availability of
national
accounting data remain an obstacle to an accurate assessment of
economic
activity.
The current account deficit (CAD) is forecast to narrow to 10%
of GDP in 2017
from 29% in 2016, as oil revenue recover and imports moderate in
line with
public investment. Consequently, foreign exchange reserves
should gradually
increase, contributing to the stabilisation of reserves on the
regional level.
However, this improvement is highly dependent on the recovery in
oil revenue,
which have accounted for 70% of current external receipts since
2010, as well as
on the authorities' willingness to exercise restraint on public
investment.
Congo ranks among the lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns in terms
of governance
and development indicators. A challenging institutional
framework and poor
business climate are weighing on foreign investment in the
non-oil sector and
impeding the diversification of the economy, with the country's
high potential
in agriculture and mining remaining untapped. Political risks
are high as
tensions flared around the re-election of President Sassou N'
Guesso in March
2016. Parliamentary elections are due in July 2017. Ongoing
fighting between the
government and armed rebels in the Pool region is disrupting
economic activity,
displacing thousands of citizens, and pose a continued threat to
political
stability.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Republic of Congo a score
equivalent to a
rating of 'CCC' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-Term IDRs do not have an Outlook.
Developments that could result in a downgrade include:
-Intensified economic and financial stress leading to heightened
risk of
non-payment on principal or interest due on debt securities
issued in public
markets.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
an upgrade,
include:
-Material and sustained improvement in the liquidity of the
government,
resulting from rising budget revenue, a sustained reduction of
investment
spending or improving deficit financing options;
-A sustained improvement in fiscal balances leading to a marked
decline of the
government debt-to -GDP ratio;
-Evidence of a material improvement in public finance management
capacity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone and no
devaluation of the
CFA franc.
Global economic trends and commodity prices are expected to
develop as outlined
in Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. Fitch assumed that Brent
crude will average
USD52.5/barrel in 2017, USD55/barrel in 2018 and USD60/barrel in
2019.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahmoud HARB
Director
+852 2263 9917
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
