(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes
of notes from
three Pinnacle series. The transactions are securitisations of
Australian
conforming residential mortgages originated by Police & Nurses
Limited, trading
as P&N Bank.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement supports
the notes' current ratings, the agency's expectations of
Australia's economic
conditions, and that the credit quality and performance of the
loans in the
collateral pools remain within the agency's expectations.
All transactions, except Pinnacle Series Trust 2014-SST, had
arrears above
Fitch's 4Q16 Dinkum RMBS Index at end-April 2017, although there
has only been
one loss from Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1. The Pinnacle Series
Trust 2013-T1
and Pinnacle 2014-SST transactions have not experienced any
losses since
closing. All three pools are highly concentrated in Western
Australia, with more
than 90% of mortgages in the portfolio secured over properties
in the state.
The default model was not re-run for Pinnacle 2010-T1 and
Pinnacle 2013-T1, as
the outstanding ratings are only 'AAAsf'; the transactions do
not have a
revolving period; and a review of pre-determined performance
triggers indicates
the transactions display stable asset performance.
Pinnacle 2014-SST has a 10-year revolving period, of which less
than seven years
remain. Fitch believes the risks associated with the long
revolving period are
commensurate with the ratings because the transaction has
portfolio parameters,
the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly
since initial issue
and the portfolio is performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are not expected to be affected by any foreseeable
change in
performance. The transactions are currently amortising pro rata.
They will then
move back to sequential amortisation at call, mitigating tail
risk. The notes'
ratings are independent of lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) and
are therefore
not sensitive to downgrades of the LMI providers' ratings.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of P&N
Bank's origination files and found the information contained in
the reviewed
files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies
and practices
and the other information provided to the agency about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data for Pinnacle 2014-SST provided by P&N Bank as
at end-May 17
Transaction reporting data provided by P&N Bank as at end-April
2017
Loan enforcement details provided by P&N Bank as at end-April
2017
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
The full list of rating actions is shown below:
Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1 (as at the May 2017 payment date):
AUD33.4 million Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012274) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4.4 million Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012282) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Pinnacle Series Trust 2013-T1 (as at the May 2017 payment date):
AUD72.1 million Class A (ISIN AU3FN0020624) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Pinnacle Series Trust 2014-SST (as at the June 2017 payment
date):
AUD740 million Class A (ISIN AU3FN0022190) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
