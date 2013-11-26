Fitch Affirms Three State-Owned Turkish Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halkbank) and Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The affirmation of the banks' support-driven ratings reflects Fitch's opinion that the probability of state support for these banks in case of need is high, underpinned by their state ownership, systemic importance, the track record of support to date and the still moderate size of the banks relative to Turkey's GDP (for more details see 'Correction: Fitch Affirms Support-Driven Ratings of 7 Turkish Banks' dated 12 November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS The affirmation of the banks' 'bbb-' VRs reflects their broad and stable franchises, their generally sound management and strong financial metrics in terms of asset quality, performance, liquidity and capitalisation. Fitch believes the banks' sound financial metrics, especially the depth and stability of their deposit franchises, will help them to weather a tougher domestic operating environment, with slower economic growth, higher domestic interest rates and potential further Turkish lira depreciation. At the same time, the ratings also reflect the gradual increase in the banks' leverage during recent years and risks resulting from their rapid growth. The banks have extensive franchises. Ziraat is the largest deposit taker and leader in the consumer loans segment, while Halkbank and Vakifbank, are the fourth and sixth largest banks, respectively, in terms of deposits. Ziraat and Halkbank are the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the agricultural and SME sectors, respectively, and only state-owned commercial banks are eligible to receive savings deposits from certain state-owned companies defined by law. Loan growth throughout the Turkish banking sector was rapid during 9M13, reaching 24.6%. Growth at Vakifbank and Halkbank was slightly below this average but Ziraat's loan growth has been rapid, as the bank has focused on changing the structure of its balance sheet by decreasing the proportion of government securities and expanding the loan book. The transformation of Halkbank's and Vakifbank's balance sheets away from securities and towards loans has been more gradual, occurring over the past five years. In Fitch's view, the three banks, along with the sector as a whole, are likely to suffer only moderate asset quality deterioration as loan books season due to (i) still positive GDP growth (Fitch forecasts 3.7% in 2013 and 3.2% in 2014); (ii) the relatively broad-based nature of the economy and reasonably diversified loan books at the banks, with cyclical sectors such as real estate and construction not representing an excessively large proportion of loan portfolios; (iii) still moderate corporate and household leverage; (iv) the absence of foreign currency retail lending, especially important given the rapid expansion of retail lending in Turkey; and (v) limited evidence of directed lending at the banks, as financing of infrastructure projects and privatisations is broadly in line with that at large privately-owned banks. At the same time, as in any banking system which has experienced rapid loan growth for a sustained period, the risks of a more marked deterioration in asset quality are significant. Fitch views risks as being greatest in small business lending and unsecured consumer finance, although they are somewhat less pronounced for Ziraat and Halkbank, given their long track records of operating in these segments. Fitch also views Ziraat's recent rapid expansion in corporate lending as potentially high risk, given the bank's limited experience in this area. However, the agency gains some comfort from the fact that the composition of this lending is broadly in line with peers. Foreign currency corporate lending (around 25% of the banks' total books) is another area of potential risk given that in Fitch's view, this represents to a significant degree exposures to unhedged companies. Impaired loans at Ziraat and Halkbank are close to the banking sector average of 2.8%, while Vakifbank's impaired loans were a higher 4% at end-1H13. However, these banks do not write-off and have not sold any impaired loans, unlike most banks in the sector. Reported restructured and watch loans are limited at the banks. However, in Fitch's view, their delinquency ratios, as for the sector as a whole, are not necessarily indicative of underlying asset quality, given that portfolios are yet to season. Impairment charges have so far been manageable, representing 13% and 19% of pre-impairment operating profit at Halkbank and Ziraat in H113, respectively. Vakifbank's impairment charges reached a high 38% of pre-impairment profit in H113, but this was partially due to the bank's policy of fully provisioning for loans that are more than 180 days overdue regardless of collateral. Capital and funding ratios have gradually weakened from previously strong levels, but still remain sound, in Fitch's view. The Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratios at end-1H13 were a comfortable 14.1% at Ziraat and 12.7% at Halkbank and a lower, but still adequate, 11.3% at Vakifbank. Capitalisation is supported by generally strong reserve coverage of impaired loans (albeit somewhat lower at Ziraat) and healthy internal capital generation. Funding structures are a rating strength, in Fitch's view, with around 68% of non-equity liabilities represented by stable, granular deposits. Wholesale funding at Halkbank and Vakifbank is diversified by sources and tenors, while Ziraat has not yet tapped the international markets. Loans/deposits ratios have been increasing and ranged from 119% at Vakifbank to a low 77% at Ziraat at end-H113. In Fitch's view, these levels are still reasonable, while liquidity is comfortable and refinancing risk low. Performance ratios remained sound in 1H13, with operating ROAA and ROAE highest at Halkbank at 3.3% and 31.5%, respectively, and lowest, but still high by international standards, at Vakifbank, at 2% and 19%, respectively. However, due to revaluations of government debt portfolios, there has been greater volatility in banks' comprehensive income, with large negative revaluations (to a lesser extent at Halkbank) booked in 2Q13. Net interest margins at the four banks remained wide in 1H13, ranging from 5.6% (Vakifbank) to 5.2% (Ziraat), but Fitch expects significant tightening in 2H13 and into 2014 as deposits reprice quicker than loans in a rising interest rate environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS The banks' VRs could be downgraded in case of a pronounced economic slowdown and/or greater than expected asset quality deterioration as loan books season. A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also likely result in a downgrade of the banks' VRs. Upside potential for the VRs is currently limited given the sovereign rating and the banks' rapid expansion. However, a moderation of growth rates, preservation of sound financial metrics and limited deterioration of asset quality could be positive for the banks' standalone credit profiles. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED DEBT The affirmation of Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating at 'BB+' reflects that this is notched once off the bank's 'bbb-' VR. This reflects Fitch's usual approach to rating subordinated debt, and also its view that government support for state-owned banks in Turkey will not necessarily in all circumstances be extended to subordinated creditors. Any change in Vakifbank's VR would likely lead to a change in the subordinated debt rating. 