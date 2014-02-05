Fitch Affirms Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' IFS Rating at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary, Thrivent Life Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as Thrivent. The affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) and its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings of Thrivent reflect the organization's extremely strong capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment portfolio, consistent profitability and favorable market franchise within the Lutheran market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability profile with limited exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees. Key rating concerns include Thrivent's moderately above-average exposure to troubled mortgages and challenges due to competitive pressures in the company's core life and annuity market. Fitch believes that uncertain monetary policy and ongoing discord among government officials pose risks to the economy and credit outlook and could have a material negative effect on Thrivent's earnings and capital in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Thrivent's operating and balance sheet fundamentals are sustainable relative to rating expectations. Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and capital, driven by an extended low interest rate scenario and future investment losses, is manageable in the context of the company's capital position and liability profile with a large life insurance block of business. Fitch views Thrivent's capitalization as extremely strong and of high quality. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 8% to $6.6 billion through the first nine months of 2013. The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio increased to 567% at Sept. 30, 2013 from 527% at year-end 2012. The company has not issued surplus notes to support its capital, and Thrivent's reliance on capital markets and reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital base is very low. Capital strength is also aided by moderate operating leverage and a relatively low-risk liability profile. Thrivent has sustained its improved earnings and profitability trend through the first three quarters of 2013. Thrivent's statutory operating return on capital was 10.7% and return on assets was 0.96% year to date Sept. 30, 2013. Thrivent's statutory net income increased 25% to $440 million for the nine months end September 2013 versus the same period for 2012 reflecting moderate growth in life and annuity premiums, higher fee income related to a growing separate account asset base, good expense management and lower refunds to members offset by lower investment income. Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid fixed-income portfolio that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and book yield. While Thrivent's mortgage portfolio contains a higher level of restructured mortgages than the life industry average, Fitch believes asset quality is adequate for the rating. Risky assets at Sept. 30, 2013 are near average levels for the life industry, having declined to 90% of total adjusted capital from 94% at year-end 2012. Realized credit-related losses for Thrivent's investment portfolio have been very low through the first nine months of 2013 and are within Fitch's expectations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could trigger a positive rating action: --Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and profitable growth in fraternal membership; --A sustained RBC above 480%. Factors that could trigger a negative rating action: --A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%; --A material increase in realized gross investment losses and impairments; --Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal membership. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Thrivent Financial for Lutherans --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --IFS at 'AA'. Thrivent Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA'. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bruce Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Committee Chairperson Brian Schneider, CPA Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013). 