(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA),
its wholly owned
domestic insurance subsidiaries and affiliates. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TIAA's ratings reflect the company's extremely strong
capitalization and very
stable liability profile, good risk-adjusted earnings, and very
strong
competitive position in the U.S. pension market. The company's
financial
leverage is on the high end of rating expectations but is
expected to improve
over the longer term. Fitch continues to believe the impact of
ongoing low
interest rates is manageable in the context of TIAA's earnings
and capital.
The ratings also consider TIAA's acquisition of Everbank, which
is expected to
close in the first half of 2017. The scale of the transaction is
relatively
small and execution risk appears manageable in relationship to
TIAA's credit and
business profile. The $2.5 billion purchase price of Everbank
represents less
than 1% of general account assets and approximately 6% of total
adjusted capital
(TAC) as of Sept. 30, 2016.
TIAA's statutory capitalization metrics continue to be extremely
strong and in
line with rating expectations. TIAA's total adjusted capital
(TAC) was $40.4
billion, a 2% increase from year-end 2015 driven by retained
earnings but
partially offset by realized and unrealized investment losses.
RBC as of
year-end 2015 was at 556%, operating leverage was low at 5.2x,
and TIAA's Prism
capital model score was 'Extremely Strong'. Fitch's view of
TIAA's statutory
capitalization also considers the company's statutory reserves
as a New York
domiciled insurer, which are more conservative relative to a
NAIC basis.
Year-end 2015 RBC, adjusted to an NAIC equivalent basis, would
exceed 600%.
Fitch's statutory financial leverage was 15% as of Sept. 30,
2016, which
includes $4 billion of surplus notes and $2 billion of senior
unsecured notes
issued out of Nuveen Finance, LLC (Nuveen Finance). Statutory
financial leverage
including an adjustment to TAC on an NAIC equivalent basis would
fall well below
14% as of Sept. 30, 2016. Although much of the financing for
TIAA's acquisition
of Everbank is expected to be sourced from the company's general
account, TIAA
could issue surplus notes as part of the financing. As a result,
TIAA's adjusted
statutory financial leverage could increase to slightly above
15% on a pro forma
basis. In the event that TIAA does issue additional surplus
notes, Fitch expects
adjusted statutory financial leverage to be reduced below 15%
within 12-18
months due to growth in statutory capital from retained
earnings.
TIAA's profitability measures are within range of similarly
rated mutual peers.
Statutory net gain from operations were 40% higher as of the
first three quarter
2016 over the same period prior year due to strong investment
performance,
particularly in private equity, which was partially offset by an
increase in
crediting rates. Fitch considers the company's earnings to be
good on a risk
adjusted basis given the low risk profile of the company's
liabilities and large
capital base. Statutory earnings interest coverage was strong at
approximately
7x as of third-quarter 2016. TIAA's statutory earnings interest
coverage is
comparable to other highly rated mutual peers.
TIAA's investment portfolio continues to perform within
expectations as it has
over the last few years. TIAA's credit-related investment losses
have been
favorable and on a generally improving trend over the last five
years as a
decline in impairments from commercial mortgage backed
securities (CMBS) were
partially offset by higher investment losses in corporates,
particularly in the
energy sector. Fitch expects credit impairments to increase
somewhat in 2017 but
remain manageable and consistent with long term expectations.
Nuveen Finance's ratings are based on implicit support from TIAA
and reflect
notching based on Fitch's view that Nuveen is a 'strategically
important'
subsidiary of TIAA. A subsidiary viewed as strategically
important will
typically have ratings one notch, and in some cases two, lower
than the parent.
In the case of Nuveen Finance, a two notch differential was used
as the
additional notch differentiates the ratings of the senior
unsecured notes of
Nuveen Finance from that of the surplus notes of TIAA, which
would have a higher
priority. Fitch's view of Nuveen's strategic importance
considers TIAA's full
ownership and potential synergies providing products and
services in markets
that are strategically important to TIAA, including the mutual
fund, asset
management, and retirement services markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade in TIAA
include:
--Failure for TIAA to achieve ongoing positive surplus growth;
--TIAA's investment losses significantly higher than expected;
--A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on
TIAA's core pension
market;
--A change in TIAA's ownership structure;
--TIAA's reported RBC below 450%;
--TIAA's statutory financial leverage exceeding 16%;
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of Nuveen
Finance, LLC
include:
--Deterioration in Nuveen's stand-alone credit profile could
change Fitch's view
of Nuveen Finance, LLC's strategic importance.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+';
--Surplus note at 'AA'.
TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Nuveen Finance, LLC
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 2.95% senior notes due 2019 at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.125% senior notes due 2024 at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
