RPT-Fitch affirms Tokio Marine & Nichido at IFS 'AA-'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.’s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Group.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The IFS rating and Outlook reflect Fitch’s expectation that the company will maintain its exceptionally strong capitalisation, strong liquidity and robust franchise. TMNF’s and Tokio Marine Group’s financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the holding company for the group, reported the group’s consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 734.1% at end-September 2013, up from 665.2% at end-September 2012, and TMNF’s net leverage fell to 2.1x from 2.7x during the same period.

The profitability of TMNF is likely to improve further in FYE14 (the financial year ending March 2014) due to premium increases. TMNF’s combined ratio improved to 90.9% in 1HFYE14 from 97.4% in 1HFYE13, partly because it continued to raise premium rates on its motor insurance business.

The group’s profitable domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly (annual premium in force of profitable third (health) sector increased 7% in 1HFYE14) and should help support the group’s credit profile. Also, the group’s diversified international insurance business is growing, and it will likely account for about half of the group’s adjusted earnings in FYE14.

Fitch believes the group’s biggest weakness is its high exposure to domestic equity holdings, which formed about 13% of its assets at end-September 2013. However, TMNF continues to reduce its exposure to domestic equities under its strengthened enterprise risk management framework. Fitch expects it will reduce its domestic equity investments by about JPY100bn (about 5% of the holdings) in FYE14. The group’s solid capitalisation and overall robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in the face of unstable financial markets and natural disasters over the last five years.

TMNF’s IFS rating is, to a large extent, influenced by Japan’s creditworthiness (Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating at A+/Negative) as more than 70% of Tokio Marine Group’s revenues and assets are in Japan. However, TMNF’s very strong capitalisation and international earnings diversification mitigate the exposure to Japan and, under the agency’s methodology, potentially allow the insurer to be rated above the Japanese sovereign by up to two notches. In the event of a downgrade of the sovereign by one notch, TMNF’s ratings would be reviewed but would not necessarily be downgraded.

KEY SENSITIVITIES

Key negative rating triggers are a material erosion of capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster and/or financial crisis, the group’s consolidated SMR declining below 600% (734.1% at end-September 2013), deterioration in TMNF’s net leverage to above 4x (2.1x at end-September 2013) or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio over a sustained period.

An upgrade of TMNF is unlikely while Japan’s Long-Term Local-Currency IDR remains on Negative Outlook.

TMNF was established in 2004 through a merger between Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire and has since been the leader in Japan’s non-life insurance industry.