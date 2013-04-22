RPT-Fitch affirms Towergate at 'B'; revises outlook to stable

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Towergate Finance plc’s (Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Towergate’s GBP210m senior secured term loan B and GBP248m senior secured notes due 2018 at ‘BB’/‘RR1’, and GBP290m senior notes due 2019 at ‘B-'/‘RR5’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Improving Organic Performance:

The affirmation of the IDR and the revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects the improvement in Towergate’s organic operating performance over FY12 despite the prolonged challenging economic conditions and soft premium rates environment. In Fitch’s view, the group’s results have been supported by adequate business diversification; strong revenue growth in the Underwriting and Paymentshield divisions has compensated for flat performance in Retail Broking and persistent pressure in the Network business. The EBITDA margin (adjusted for one-off costs) has also improved from 36.8% to 37.5% on a pro-forma basis as a result of cost savings measures implemented during the year and the disposal of Powerplace, an electronic marketplace for commercial lines of insurance.

Favourable Impact of Acquisitions:

The revision of the Outlook to Stable is also supported by our view that Towergate’s initial strategy to de-lever via small bolt-on acquisitions has been successful in FY12 after the lack of deleveraging and operating underperformance noted in FY11. The integration of affiliated company CCV in June 2012 enabled the group to reduce total gross debt to EBITDA to 5.7x (on a pro-forma basis) from 6.3x at FY11 (before the CCV deal). As part of this transaction, Towergate also secured additional headroom under its maintenance financial covenants. In addition, the group has completed 27 small acquisitions during the year and we expect that the benefits of their integration within Towergate will materialise over the next 12-18 months. This, combined with our expectation of sustained operating performance at the Underwriting and Paymentshield divisions, should support further deleveraging in the near to medium-term and Towergate’s IDR at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook.

Leading UK Non-Life Insurance Intermediary:

Towergate’s IDR of ‘B’ reflects the group’s leading position as an independent insurance intermediary in the UK, its well-established relationship with leading insurance providers, its wide distribution platform and underwriting capacity in niche segments of the personal and SME commercial non-life insurance market.

Weak Credit Metrics but Adequate Liquidity:

Despite the recent improvement in financial performance, we consider Towergate’s IDR to be constrained by credit metrics. However, as described previously, we expect further improvements in credit metrics over the next 12-24 months driven by organic and external growth. In our view, Towergate maintains satisfactory liquidity and financial flexibility, supported by adequate cash flow generation and manageable debt amortisations over the next few years before the main maturities fall due in 2017 and 2018. The liquidity position of the group is enhanced by combined availability under the revolving and acquisition facilities of GBP42.6m as of FYE12.

Recoveries Unchanged:

We continue to expect recoveries to be maximised in a going concern scenario given the asset-light nature of Towergate’s business. Although the 2012 acquisitions have primarily been funded by additional debt, we expect those to benefit Towergate’s enterprise value in a distressed scenario. The ‘BB’/‘RR1’ rating for the senior secured debt continues to reflect strong anticipated recoveries for creditors in a default scenario while the ‘B-'/‘RR5’ rating for the 2019 senior notes reflects lower-than-average recovery prospects.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- FFO gross leverage below 5.0x on a sustainable basis as a result of greater scale and debt repayments.

- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x on a sustainable basis.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO gross leverage above 6.75x on a sustainable basis.

- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustainable basis.

- Evidence of material pressure on free cash flow generation.