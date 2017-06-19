(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings
on The
Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), as follows:
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) on insurance company
subsidiaries at
'AA'/'Very Strong';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating
actions below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRV's ratings are supported by very strong capitalization, a
history of
favorable reserve development, a top-tier competitive position
in the U.S.
property/casualty insurance market, and very strong financial
performance and
earnings.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' on Prism,
Fitch's proprietary capital model, which is considered
consistent with TRV's
'AA' IFS rating. Other measures of capital strength such as
consolidated NAIC
RBC and net leverage ratios were 300% of the company action
level and 3.8x,
respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2016, and are consistent with
median guidelines for
the current rating category.
Fitch expects that share repurchase activity will reflect
underlying
profitability and will not reduce capital strength. TRV
repurchased 1.9 million
common shares under its share repurchase authorization at a
total cost of $225
million during the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17). In April 2017,
TRV's Board of
Directors approved a $5 billion addition to the repurchase
authorization,
leaving $5.7 billion of capacity.
Financial leverage remains within management's stated range and
below Fitch's
25% rating sensitivity. In May 2017, TRV issued $700 million of
4% senior notes
due in 2047. Fitch anticipates TRV using the proceeds from the
planned issuance
to repay $450 million in outstanding senior notes maturing in
December 2017 and
to fund a portion of the purchase price of the Simply Business
acquisition.
Fitch calculates that TRV's financial leverage ratio will be
near 24% following
the debt issuance, compared with approximately 22% at March 31,
2017. This
calculation does not count debt redemptions.
Reserves have a higher influence on TRV's ratings given a
product mix that
includes long-tailed lines of business such as workers'
compensation and general
liability insurance. Fitch's analysis of TRV's reserves
continues to indicate a
modestly redundant position which is supported by a history of
favorable reserve
development. The company's asbestos reserve survival ratio
remains below Fitch's
expectations of 11-13 years despite adjustments for settlement
agreements that
are less likely to develop adversely.
Fitch views the company's business profile as very strong and
notes that
companies with this profile are typically rated in the 'AA'
category. TRV offers
a wide range of insurance products to both the commercial and
personal lines
markets and frequently occupies a top tier position among
independent insurance
agencies.
Return on stockholders' equity (ROE) was 12.8% for 2016 and
annualized first
quarter 2017 ROE was 10.5%. 1Q17 profitability was suppressed by
a lower level
of favorable reserve development, partially tied to the Ogden
discount rate
adjustment, and increased catastrophe losses. Net investment
income is expected
to remain pressured in the near term by the prevailing low
interest rate
environment. Operating EBIT's coverage of fixed charges was 9.5x
during 1Q17,
which is down compared to full-year 2016's 12.1x and below
Fitch's median
guidelines for the current rating category.
The consolidated combined ratio deteriorated during 2016 and
1Q17 to 92% and
96%, respectively. Business & International (B&I) and Personal
Lines have been
responsible for the period-to-period decline in profitability.
B&I is by far TRV's largest segment, accounting for nearly 60%
of total net
written premiums in 2016. Workers' compensation and commercial
multi-peril
represent nearly half of net written premiums in the segment.
B&I reported an
underlying combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and
reserve development,
near 94% for both full-year 2016 and 1Q17. Increasing loss-cost
trends outpaced
earned pricing and greater non-catastrophe weather losses
explain the modest
deterioration in recent results.
TRV has a top-tier position in contract and commercial surety,
private and
non-profit management liability, and community banks. The Bond
and Specialty
segment has been consistently profitable with a five-year
average combined ratio
below 70%. Favorable prior year reserve development makes a
significant
contribution to profitability of this segment.
TRV's Personal Lines segment, offering auto and homeowners
insurance, remains
modestly sized as the ninth largest domestic writer by net
written premiums. The
reported underwriting results were essentially break-even during
1Q17. Higher
loss estimates in personal auto bodily injury liability
coverages are the
greatest contributor to the deteriorating underlying
underwriting results in
this line of business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Capitalization at the underwriting subsidiaries that is
inconsistent with
standards for the current rating category such as consolidated
statutory net
leverage greater than 4.5x, a long-term increase in the
financial leverage ratio
to greater than 25% or a deterioration in the Prism score to
below the 'Very
Strong' category;
--A GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio less than 8x over an
extended period;
--A sustained period where the combined ratio exceeds 100% or
the operating
ratio exceeds 90%;
--A persistent and material deterioration in reserve adequacy.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in TRV's capitalization measured by a Prism score
of 'Extremely
Strong'.
--Sustained underwriting performance across business lines that
is clearly
better than the industry and similarly-rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings have been affirmed by Fitch:
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--5.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2017 at 'A';
--5.80% senior notes due May 15, 2018 at 'A';
--5.90% senior notes due June 2, 2019 at 'A';
--3.90% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A';
--6.75% senior notes due June 20, 2036 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 15, 2037 at 'A';
--5.35% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2040 at 'A';
--4.60% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2043 at 'A';
--4.30% senior notes due Aug. 25, 2045 at 'A';
--3.75% senior notes due May 15, 2046 at 'A';
--4.00% senior notes due May 30, 2047 at 'A';
--$800 million commercial paper program at 'F1'.
MMI Capital Trust I
--7.625% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2027 at
'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust I
--8.500% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2045 at
'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust III
--8.312% junior subordinated debentures due July 1, 2046 at
'BBB+'.
Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--7.75% senior notes due April 15, 2026 at 'A'.
Travelers Property Casualty Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--6.375% senior notes due March 15, 2033 at 'A'.
The IFS ratings of the following members of the Travelers
Inter-company Pool
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--American Equity Specialty Insurance Company
--Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--Discover Specialty Insurance Company
--Farmington Casualty Company
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
--Northfield Insurance Company
--Northland Casualty Company
--Northland Insurance Company
--St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
--St. Paul Guardian Insurance Company
--St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
--St. Paul Protective Insurance Company
--St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut
--The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
--The Phoenix Insurance Company
--The Standard Fire Insurance Company
--The Travelers Casualty Company
--The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut
--TravCo Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
--Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
--Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America
--Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
--Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
--Travelers Constitution State Insurance Company
--Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company
--Travelers Personal Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
--Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
--Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
--United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company
In addition, the IFS ratings of the following members of the
Travelers Group
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--American Equity Insurance Company
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company
--First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company
--Gulf Underwriters Insurance Company
--Select Insurance Company
--St. Paul Fire and Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Lloyds Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America
--Travelers Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson, FSA, CFA
Jeff A. Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001