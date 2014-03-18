Fitch Affirms TRW's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW) and its TRW Automotive Inc. (TAI) subsidiary at 'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed TAI's unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured note ratings at 'BBB-'. A full list of the rating actions taken on TRW and TAI is included at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings apply to a $1.4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $1.4 billion in senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook for both TRW and TAI is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS TRW's ratings are supported by the auto supplier's relatively strong credit profile, which is characterized by low leverage, high margins and consistently positive annual free cash flow (FCF). TRW's EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch) grew to 10.2% in 2013, up from 9.8% in 2012. This was a relatively strong performance, particularly given ongoing weakness in the European auto market and costs associated with the continued expansion of the company's international manufacturing footprint. TRW is in the process of constructing a number of new plants, several of which are in China. Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects TRW will continue to produce positive FCF on an annual basis, even with elevated capital spending expected in 2014 related to the company's plant construction program, which will provide the company with meaningful financial flexibility. While there are notable risks to TRW's credit profile, Fitch believes the company has the ability to withstand several negative developments and maintain its investment grade profile. Fitch's concerns include the cyclicality of the auto industry, volatility in raw material costs, and TRW's significant exposure to the weak European auto market. Mitigating these concerns somewhat is the company's diverse global customer base and increasing penetration rates on a number of vehicle platforms, which has helped to support sales in weaker markets. TRW's relatively heavy exposure to Europe, where 41% of its revenue was generated in 2013, remains a concern, although the market appears to have stabilized, and TRW continued to perform well overall over the past several years despite the sharp decline in European vehicle production. As the European market begins to turn around, Fitch expects TRW to benefit from increased production levels in the region. It is notable that TRW produced positive annual FCF during the last recession, and with a lower cost structure and a stronger balance sheet, TRW is better positioned today to weather any future downturn in auto demand. Another notable risk to TRW's credit profile is the potential for an adverse outcome in the ongoing antitrust investigation in Europe. Although the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded its own investigation of the matter in 2012, resulting in TRW paying a $5.1 million fine, the European investigation has not been resolved. Investigations like this one can take several years to reach resolution, so there may not be a conclusion to the issue in the near term. Although the magnitude of any potential penalties is not yet known, Fitch notes that it could be significantly higher than the fine paid in the U.S. Fitch will evaluate the effect of the European investigation on TRW's credit profile when more specific information becomes available. TRW's substantial liquidity position and positive FCF will help to mitigate the effect of any required cash penalties on the company's credit profile. With continued positive FCF generation and a strong liquidity position, TRW has focused over the past two years on returning cash to shareholders via share repurchases. The company currently has two share repurchase programs in place: a $2 billion program that runs until December 2016 and a program meant to offset dilution caused by stock-based incentive compensation. In 2012, share repurchases, net of proceeds from option exercises, used $247 million in cash, and the figure rose to $490 million in 2013. Fitch expects share repurchases to total about $500 million in 2014, not including any option proceeds. In February 2014, TRW entered into a $400 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program with a bank which will be concluded by September 2014. This program will likely cover the majority of TRW's share repurchases in 2014, and while the program is in place, the company is constrained from repurchasing other shares on its own. With normal seasonality, first-quarter FCF is generally negative, so Fitch expects the company may temporarily borrow to fund a portion of the $400 million used for the ASR program. Nonetheless, even with some temporary borrowing, Fitch expects leverage to remain quite low and well within the level acceptable for the company's ratings. On March 15, 2014, two series of TRW's senior unsecured notes matured, totaling $467 million. TRW essentially prefunded a portion of these maturities with its $400 million issuance in the fourth quarter of 2013 (4Q'13) and another $400 million issuance in 1Q'13. TRW also used a portion of the proceeds from those issuances to call the remaining $205 million outstanding on its 8.875% senior unsecured notes in 4Q'13. Because of the prefunding, TRW's liquidity was unusually high at year end 2013, as were its debt and leverage. Pro forma for the maturing debt, Fitch estimates leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) would have been 0.9x at year-end 2013, flat with year-end 2012. Actual leverage was 1.2x, with $2.1 billion in debt and $1.8 billion of EBITDA (as calculated by Fitch). Despite the increased debt, actual funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 2.0x at year-end 2013, down from 2.1x at year-end 2012, due to higher FFO, which was $1.3 billion in 2013 versus $931 million in 2012. TRW's revenue grew 6.0% in 2013 despite flat vehicle production in Western Europe, on an increase in emerging market sales and higher penetration rates. Sales in China grew 25% and Chinese and Brazilian sales combined to make up 20% of the company's revenue. Margins grew along with the higher production levels, even with continued costs related to the plant construction program. TRW's EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch) remained strong by industry standards and was 10.2% in 2013, up from 9.8% in 2012. Capital spending remained elevated in 2013 due primarily to the plant construction program. Although capital spending of $735 million was the highest in recent years, and was $112 million higher than in 2012, FCF rose year over year to $391 million in 2013. Fitch expects TRW to continue producing solidly positive FCFover the intermediate term, and FCF margins are expected to rise toward historical mid-single-digit levels after 2014 once the plant construction program winds down and capital spending declines toward more typical levels. Total liquidity at year-end 2013 remained strong and included $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion in revolver availability. In general, Fitch expects TRW to maintain a strong liquidity position over the intermediate term, although its cash position will decline from the year-end 2013 level with the March 2014 debt repayment and the aforementioned $400 million ASR program. Given the company's low net leverage and management's publicly articulated concerns about having an inefficient capital structure, Fitch expects it to operate with less cash on its balance sheet going forward. Debt reduction is also likely to be less of an emphasis, and debt could drift somewhat higher over time. Despite this, Fitch expects TRW to maintain an investment-grade credit profile over at least the intermediate term. On a consolidated basis, TRW's global pension plans were 106% funded at year-end 2013, although this was due to a significantly overfunded position (according to U.S. GAAP accounting) in the company's U.K. plans. In the U.S., TRW's pension plans were 90% funded, with a benefit obligation of $769 million and plan assets of $695 million. On a dollar basis, the underfunded position of the U.S. plans was only $74 million at year-end 2013. TRW expects required contributions to its global pension plans will total $100 million in 2014, although the company does not expect to have any required contributions to its U.S. plans. TAI's revolver became unsecured following an upgrade of the company's corporate rating by another rating agency. The upgrade triggered a collateral release provision in TAI's credit agreement. Prior to the collateral release, Fitch had already assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to the revolver, equalizing the rating with the company's senior unsecured rating under the expectation that the revolver could become unsecured in the near term. Therefore, Fitch's rating on the revolver was unaffected by the collateral release. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Further developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Maintaining EBITDA leverage in the low 1.0x range; --Continuing to produce strong FCF, with an FCF margin above 5%; --Generating consistent EBITDA margins near 15%. Negative: Further developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --An unexpected sharp decline in global auto production; --A very adverse development in the antitrust case; --A decline in the company's EBITDA margins to below 10% for a prolonged period; --An increase in EBITDA leverage to a level above 2.0x for an extended period. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: TRW --IDR at 'BBB-'. TRW Automotive --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Unsecured credit facility rating at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Chad Walker Associate Director +1-312-368-2056 Committee Chairperson Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013); --Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (Dec. 23, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.