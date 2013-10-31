RPT-Fitch Affirms Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia at IFS 'A(idn)'/Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Tugu Reasuransi Indonesia’s (Tugu Re) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘A(idn)’ with a Stable Outlook.

Key Rating Drivers

The rating reflects Tugu Re’s healthy operating performance, sound premium growth and liquid investment mix. The rating continues to be constrained by its weak capitalisation and business concentration in Indonesia. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Tugu Re will maintain a sufficient capital buffer to support its operations and business expansion.

Tugu Re has maintained healthy operating profitability over the last five years, with an average premium growth of more than 20% per annum. This is supported by the growth momentum of direct insurance premiums in Indonesia due to favourable economic fundamentals and rising affluence. In addition, Indonesian regulation requires insurers in the direct insurance market to obtain automatic reinsurance support from domestic reinsurance companies. This regulation is unlikely to change in the short- to- medium term in Fitch’s view.

The company’s investment portfolio has remained liquid with cash equivalents and fixed income securities accounting for more than 80% of total invested assets as of end-2012. Fitch remains cautious on the company’s potential underwriting volatility in view of its risk exposure in catastrophe-prone Indonesia. Indonesia accounted for more than 97% of its premiums as of end-Q113.

Tugu Re’s capitalisation, as measured by Fitch’s internal capital model and risk-based capitalisation (RBC), is weak relative to its business operations. Its RBC amounted to 135.1% as of end-2012 (2011: 138.6%). At end-March 2013, Tugu Re’s RBC ratio has remained at above 130%.

Rating Sensitivities

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include improvement in operating performance with the ability to sustain its operating profitability (with a combined ratio consistently below 95%). The rating may also be upgraded if Tugu Re improves its regulatory RBC to above 180% and enhances risk management, including reserving techniques. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a failure to maintain a statutory RBC ratio of above 130% on a sustained basis that would affect its ability to support underwriting risks, and deterioration in its operating performance with a combined ratio of above 110% on a prolonged basis.