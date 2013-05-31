Fitch Affirms Turkcell at 'BBB-'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.'s (Turkcell) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', with Stable Outlooks. These ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Turkcell. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Governance: The ratings are constrained by corporate governance issues relating to continued shareholder disagreements over management control of the company and the board structure. This has resulted in delays in signing-off financial statements. The on-going uncertainty about the company's board and shareholder structure, with major shareholders in various disputes in international courts, is not expected to be resolved in the near term. However, Turkcell's shareholders have supported the growth of the business and Fitch believes that the shareholders view this as an overriding priority. Fitch notes that M&A risk may have been suppressed during this period of shareholder uncertainty and could re-emerge if a resolution on the shareholder disagreements is reached. - Solid Operating Metrics: The company's free cash flow (FCF) generating capability before dividends is still healthy despite lower operating margins due to increased competition and maturing markets. Further investment in internet provider Supeonline (FTTH) will also pressure FCF. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term local and foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-' Outlook Stable, withdrawn Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: affirmed at 'BBB-', withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst Mike Dunning Managing Director +44 203 530 1178 Supervisory Analyst Damien Chew Senior Director +44 203 530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria:Corporate Rating Methodology , dated Aug 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.