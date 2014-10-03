Fitch Affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Turkey's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The rating on Turkey's Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi's (Hazine) USD1.5bn of global certificates (Sukuk), due March 2018, has also been affirmed at 'BBB-' KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlooks on Turkey's sovereign ratings are finely balanced. Turkey's upgrade to investment grade in November 2012 owed much to a demonstrable track record of fiscal consolidation and a reasonably healthy banking system. These rating attributes largely remain intact. Similarly, the economy continues to show encouraging signs of rebalancing, notably a moderation in the current account deficit (CAD) and credit growth with no 'sudden stop' of capital inflows. However, Turkey's buffers against potential volatility in global investor risk appetite remain relatively thin in the light of the capacity for domestic policy reversals, doubts over the durability of economic rebalancing and rising geopolitical risk. Fitch considers policy coherence and credibility to be weaker in Turkey than its rating peers. In January, the Central Bank (CBRT) raised interest rates by 425bp-550bp to assuage market pressures and restore external financial stability. Since May, the CBRT has cut interest rates by 175bp, even as inflation has continued to rise, citing easier global liquidity. Headline inflation climbed to 9.5% y-o-y in August, before moderating slightly to 8.9% in September; core inflation has been stuck at 9% since the start of the year. Both measures are well above the CBRT's medium-term target of 5%. Fitch views post-presidential election assurances that the current economic team will remain in place ahead of parliamentary elections in June 2015 as constructive. Nonetheless, Turkey retains a strong predilection for higher growth in line with the aspirations of the Medium-Term Programme (4% in 2014, 5% in 2015-16). Fitch expects the CBRT to remain under pressure to adopt a more expansionary policy stance at the earliest opportunity. This leaves the coherence and credibility of policy-making subject to some doubt. Economic rebalancing has made progress: annual credit growth to the non-financial sector slowed from 25% at end-2013 to 17% at end-H114, reflecting monetary tightening and tough macro-prudential measures. Similarly, the CAD narrowed by almost 40% in US dollar terms in the first seven months of 2014 compared with the same period in 2013. However, as a share of GDP it remains among the highest in EMEA, while over half of the improvement in 1H14 was attributable to net gains in the gold trade. There are also signs of a resumption of credit growth, according to the CBRT's preferred 13-week moving average metric, with potentially adverse consequences for the CAD. Rising geopolitical risks and faltering economic recovery in the eurozone pose additional challenges for Turkish economic rebalancing. Iraq and Russia are Turkey's second and fourth largest trading partners, respectively. Exports to Iraq have plummeted in recent months, while trade with Russia has been volatile. Turkish exporters have traditionally displayed great resourcefulness in switching between markets in Europe and the Middle East and North Africa, but their room for manoeuvre could become more limited, slowing further improvements in the trade balance. Net exports have become the driving force behind economic growth as domestic demand has receded. However, Fitch notes that net exports have rarely been an enduring part of the Turkish growth story, while the recent retrenchment in domestic demand owes as much to a decline in private investment (with adverse implications for growth) as it does to consumption. 2Q14 real GDP growth decelerated sharply to 2.1% y-o-y from 4.7% in 1Q14. Growth rates in the range of 2%-4% are unlikely to be politically acceptable for long, yet the deteriorating trade-off between growth and the CAD suggest structural factors have become more binding over time. A large CAD and appreciable gross external financing needs (12% of GDP) are credit weaknesses. Conversely, Fitch believes that Turkey's resilience to external shocks should not be underestimated. Banks and corporates continue to enjoy unrestrained access to international capital markets and the sovereign has issued over USD6.5bn this year. Net short-term capital inflows have diminished significantly as a share of funding relative to FDI and longer-term capital. However, there has been only a modest rebuilding of international reserves, while net external debt/GDP (31% in 2014) has risen from three to six times the 'BBB' median since 2012. Turkey's macroeconomic imbalances are mostly attributable to the private sector. Primary surpluses are an enduring feature of Turkish public finances, while gross general government debt/GDP remains on a declining trend, falling to a projected 33% in 2016 from 36% in 2013, and has proven remarkably resilient to shocks. Fitch acknowledges there are risks regarding broader contingent liabilities, but notes that government guaranteed debt and loans subject to debt assumption agreements amount to barely 2% of GDP. Turkey's sovereign ratings are supported by the banking system's investment grade ('bbb') Fitch Banking System Indicator. The system is well-capitalised, profitable and has only modest non-performing loans of less than 3%. On the other hand, rapid credit growth over a sustained period implies that loan books are highly unseasoned, while banks' net external debt has more than doubled to an estimated 17% in 2014 from 7% of GDP in 2010 and is predominantly short term. Many corporate clients have large net open FX positions. RATING SENSITIVITIES The current Rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade. However, the following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger negative rating action: - Further erosion of policy credibility and coherence that weakened Turkey's buffers against volatility in global investor risk appetite. - Sustained reversal of the recent consolidation in the current account deficit, leading to a rising external funding need and an even steeper rise in net external indebtedness over time. - Deterioration in the quality of core public institutions that led to more erratic policy-making, decreased government effectiveness and/or a weaker business climate. Conversely, the following factors, individually or collectively, could result in positive rating action: - A more coherent and predictable monetary policy framework that delivers lower and more stable inflation. - Increased confidence in the sustainability of Turkey's external finances, potentially including a material and lasting reduction in the current account deficit (without bringing growth to a halt), and/or a rebalancing of net capital inflows towards longer-term instruments. - Structural reforms that translate into higher gross domestic savings, a more flexible labour market and greater foreign direct investment. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Turkey's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions: - Continued commitment to fiscal sustainability. - No sharp escalation in geopolitical risk to a level that would be disruptive for Turkey's economy - The global economy evolves broadly along the lines expected in Fitch's September Global Economic Outlook 