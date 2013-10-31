Fitch Affirms Turkey's Leading Private Sector Banks and Subsidiaries; Upgrades TSKB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's leading private sector banks, namely Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti), Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB), Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The banks' factoring, leasing and securities subsidiaries' ratings have also been affirmed. A change of rating rationale for Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TSKB), 50.1% owned by Isbank, resulted in an upgrade of the bank's Long-term local currency (LC) IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ISBANK, GARANTI, AKBANK AND YKB's IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS The affirmation of the four banks' ratings with Stable Outlooks reflects their still sound financial metrics, and Fitch's base case expectation that they will suffer only moderate asset quality deterioration as loan books season following recent rapid credit growth. The banks' VRs and Long-term IDRs remain one notch higher than Turkey's Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB-'. This reflects their strong all-round credit profiles, and in particular the depth and stability of their deposit franchises. In light of these strengths, Fitch believes the banks would likely retain the capacity to service their obligations even during a period of considerable macroeconomic stress, including a potential sovereign default. At the same time, the gradual increase in the banks' risk weighted assets during recent years while the sovereign's own balance sheet has strengthened, combined with risks resulting from the banks' rapid growth, mean that tolerance for rating the banks above the sovereign has reduced. Further sustained strong loan growth and continued moderation of capital and funding ratios could therefore result in the banks being downgraded by one notch to the level of the Turkish sovereign. Loan growth at Akbank, Garanti and Isbank remained rapid in H113 and was broadly in line with the sector average of 16%, while YKB grew by a more moderate 8%. This followed several years of strong growth which has resulted in the four banks' loan books increasing several times. In Fitch's view, the four banks are likely to suffer only moderate asset quality deterioration as loan books season due to (i) still positive GDP growth (Fitch forecasts 3.7% in 2013 and 3.2% in 2014), notwithstanding a marked slowdown in 2012 (2.2%) after 2011; (ii) the relatively broad-based nature of the economy and the banks' lending, with real estate and construction exposures not comprising an excessive proportion of portfolios; (iii) still moderate corporate and household leverage; and (iv) the absence of foreign currency retail lending. At the same time, as in any banking system which has experienced rapid loan growth for a sustained period, the risks of a more marked deterioration in asset quality are significant. Fitch views risks as being greatest in (i) small business lending and unsecured consumer finance, including credit card lending, each of which has grown particularly rapidly in recent years, and combined represented an average of 40% of the portfolios of the four banks at end-H113; and (ii) foreign currency largely corporate lending, which comprised one-third of the banks' total books, and to a significant degree represents exposures to unhedged companies. A further weakening of the Turkish lira, higher interest rates and/or weaker economic growth could put greater pressure on asset quality and would be negative for the banks' credit profiles. Reported loan arrears have so far remained moderate with Akbank and Isbank's impaired ratios in the 1% range at end-H113, Garanti's higher at 2.3% and YKB's at 3.4%, reflecting its greater focus on credit card lending and recent rapid SME loan growth. Reported restructured and watch loans are also limited at the four banks, and impairment charges have so far been manageable, representing around 18%-25% of pre-impairment operating profit in H113. However, in Fitch's view these ratios are not necessarily indicative of underlying asset quality, given that portfolios are yet to season. Capital and funding ratios have gradually weakened from previously strong levels, but still remain sound, in Fitch's view. The Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratios range from a comfortable 14.5% at Akbank and 14% at Garanti to 12.3% at Isbank and a lower, but still adequate, 11% at YKB. Capitalisation is supported by generally strong reserve coverage of impaired loans and solid internal capital generation. Funding structures are reasonably balanced, in Fitch's view, with around 60% of non-equity liabilities represented by stable deposits, and wholesale funding being quite diversified by sources and tenors. Loans/deposits ratios have increased significantly in recent years and ranged from 126% at Akbank to 113% at Garanti at end-H113. In Fitch's view, these levels are still reasonable, in particular given the banks' large equity bases, while liquidity is comfortable and refinancing risk low. However, any further marked increase in dependence on foreign wholesale funding could be negative for the banks' credit profiles. Reported profitability has remained high, with operating ROAA and ROAE in H113 averaging 2.7% and 22%, respectively, at the four banks. However, revaluations of government debt portfolios result in considerably greater volatility in banks' comprehensive income, with large negative revaluations booked in Q213. Net interest margins at the four banks remained wide in H113, ranging from 4.9% (Garanti) to 4.3% (Akbank), but will tighten significantly in H213 and into 2014 as deposits reprice quicker than loans in a rising interest rate environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ISBANK, GARANTI, AKBANK AND YKB's IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS The banks could be downgraded by one notch, to the level of the Turkish sovereign, if they continue to report rapid loan growth, and capital and funding ratios continue to moderate. Greater than expected asset quality deterioration as loan books season could also result in downgrades. The banks' ratings would also likely be lowered in case of a downgrade of the Turkish sovereign. YKB's ratings may be at somewhat greater risk than peers of a downgrade to the sovereign level due to somewhat higher impaired loans (which are no longer offset by above-peer margins) and slightly narrower franchise. Capital ratios have traditionally been below peers' but the disposal of the insurance business in Q313 is expected to boost these. Upside potential for the banks' ratings is currently limited, given that they are already rated above the sovereign. However, a moderation of growth rates, preservation of sound financial metrics and limited deterioration of asset quality would support the ratings being maintained at their current levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - YKB, AKBANK, GARANTI AND ISBANK's SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS YKB's '2' Support Rating is driven by potential support from UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; 'BBB+'/Negative), one of its two strategic shareholders, and underpins YKB's Long-term IDRs at the 'BBB-' level. The Central and Eastern European region, which includes Turkey, remains strategically important for UC and Fitch believes that it would provide support to YKB, if required. The Support Rating could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of UC. Akbank, Garanti and Isbank's '3' Support Ratings and 'BB+' Support Rating Floors are based on potential support from the Turkish sovereign, given the banks' systemic importance. These ratings are sensitive to a change in the sovereign ratings, or to the development of a bank resolution framework in Turkey that would reduce the likelihood of sovereign support for failed institutions. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: TSKB Fitch has altered the rating rationale applied to TSKB. TSKB, majority owned by Isbank, performs a public mission role as a development and investment bank. As such, a VR has not been assigned to the bank. Although privately owned, a high proportion of its funding, obtained from supranationals, has been guaranteed by the Turkish Treasury. Considering this, and its role, Fitch believes the Turkish state would have a high incentive to support TSKB, should this be required. TSKB's IDRs have therefore been aligned with those of the Turkish sovereign, resulting in an upgrade in the local currency Long-term IDR. The 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor assigned to the bank reflects the fact that its IDRs are now driven by sovereign support, rather than potential shareholder support from Isbank, as previously. The ratings assigned to TSKB are sensitive to a change in Turkey's sovereign ratings. They are also sensitive to a material reduction in the level of state-guaranteed funding at TSKB, which may reflect a reduction in the state's propensity to support TSKB; however, this is considered unlikely by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: OTHER SUBSIDIARIES The ratings assigned to Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing), Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Is Investment), Garanti Faktoring A.S. (Garanti Factoring), Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti Leasing) and Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Ak Leasing) are equalised with those of their respective parents, reflecting Fitch's view that these are core, highly integrated, subsidiaries. Ratings assigned to these subsidiaries are sensitive to any change in the IDRs assigned to their parents. The rating actions are as follows: Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Akbank A.S., Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated notes (Isbank only) affirmed at 'BBB-' Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-' Is Finansal Kiralama A.S., Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. and Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S. Long-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term FC and LC IDRs affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt (Ak Finansal Kiralama only) affirmed at 'BBB' Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. 