RPT-Fitch Affirms Two Platinum Trusts at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

May 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Platinum Trust February 2013 Tranche II (Platinum Feb 13 II) and Platinum Trust March 2013 (Platinum Mar 13). The transactions are securitisations of commercial vehicle loans in India originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd (CIFCL).

The rating actions are as follows:

Platinum Trust February 2013 Tranche II

INR 1,490.6m class A notes due June 2017 affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable

Platinum Trust March 2013

INR 891.0m class A notes due August 2017 affirmed at ‘BBB-sf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect the build-up of credit enhancement (CE) and steady portfolio performance with stabilising delinquencies and defaults. The 90+ day delinquency rates for the transactions have fallen since reaching highs in March 2014. The three-month arrears rate was last reported at 3.34% and 1.45% as of April 2014, as a percentage of the original pool balance, respectively for the Platinum Feb 13 II and Platinum Mar 13 transactions. The delinquencies have yet to materialise into substantial losses as each transaction’s respective first loss credit facility (FLCF) has yet to be drawn since closing. The loss facilities in the form of fixed deposits continue to provide an increasing percentage of credit support as the transactions pay down. The fixed deposits are 19.3% and 18.7% of the Platinum Feb 13 II and Platinum Mar 13 transactions respectively..

In 2014, delinquencies are generally expected to increase for Fitch-rated asset-backed securitisation (ABS) transactions in India. This is due to India’s economic slowdown, which has been exacerbated by the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee, rising fuel prices, and political uncertainty. However, the continued amortisation of the underlying portfolios will create a buffer for the two Platinum transactions against India’s economic uncertainties.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch evaluated the rating sensitivities of each transaction under an increased default rate scenario. Fitch may consider a downgrade of the rated notes if the initial base-case default increases by 12% for both transactions. The recovery rates, time to recovery and prepayment rates were unchanged since closing in this sensitivity analysis.