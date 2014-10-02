Fitch Affirms Two South African Funds; 2 Others Remain on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two South African funds' National Fund Credit Ratings, and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). They are as follows: -Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'; 'AA-(zaf)' removed from RWN -STANLIB Extra Income Fund: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'; 'AA-(zaf)' removed from RWN The following two funds remain on RWN: -Investec Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)' on RWN; Volatility Rating at 'V1(zaf)' -Investec STeFI Plus Fund: 'AA(zaf)' on RWN; Volatility Rating at 'V2(zaf)' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has removed the Nedgroup and STANLIB funds from RWN to reflect increased certainty about the credit quality of the funds. The RWN had reflected uncertainty relating to the funds' exposure to the troubled African Bank, notably in terms of timing of cash flows. The removal of the African Bank holdings from the funds has thus restored the credit quality and market risk profile of the funds, leading to today's affirmations. The funds have transferred African Bank exposures into new funds (the Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund ABIL Retention Fund and the STANLIB Extra Income Fund ABIL Retention fund, respectively), following regulatory approval for such structures provided in August 2014. As a result the original funds (Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund and STANLIB Extra Income Fund) no longer have any exposure to African Bank. The retention funds do not have a claim on Nedgroup and STANLIB funds; instead, investors in the original funds prior to African Bank being placed in curatorship now have a pro-rata ownership of both the original fund and the retention fund. The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Ratings is driven by the prospective credit quality and market risk profile of these funds. In both cases the removal of African Bank exposure is a credit positive factor. The weighted average credit quality of the funds, as measured by the weighted average rating factor and rating distribution, is consistent with a National Fund Credit Rating in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. The majority of assets are also in the 'AA(zaf)' National Rating Category in both cases. The negative modifier ("-") applied to the Nedgroup fund reflects Fitch's view of the fund's asset concentration and consequently downward notching by one level, in line with its applicable rating criteria. The negative modifier ("-") applied to the STANLIB fund reflects that it can invest in instruments of lower credit quality than the Nedgroup fund. The affirmation of the 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Ratings is driven by a combination of a low exposure to interest rate risk and a moderate exposure to spread risk. Both funds invest heavily in floating-rate instruments, which have short interest rate reset dates but can have long final maturity dates. The two Investec funds remain on RWN because they retain direct African Bank exposure. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on these funds once it has greater clarity on the timing of cash flows from African Bank. Resolution could take up to six months from the date they were first placed on RWN in August 2014 RETENTION FUNDS Applicable regulatory guidance calls for the liquidation of African Bank positions in the retention funds as soon as there is sufficient market liquidity. Assuming the African Bank positions cannot be sold from the retention funds, but mature in an orderly manner at the legal final maturity date then Fitch expects the STANLIB retention fund to complete its wind down in 2017 and the Nedgroup fund in 2018. The STANLIB retention fund comprised 4.2% of the STANLIB Extra Income Fund's and the Nedgroup retention fund 6.1% of the Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund's total assets as of end-August 2014. Investors will therefore continue to be exposed to the retention funds until the instruments are sold or mature. They will not be able to redeem their positions voluntarily. New investors in the original funds will not have exposure to the retention funds. The economic losses incurred by each fund as a result of their holdings in African Bank were realised prior to the transfer of assets to the retention funds. As a result of the bail-in of African Bank, senior creditors incurred an immediate 10% write-down on their holdings. This resulted in a loss of approximately 0.6% in the Nedgroup fund and 0.4% in the STANLIB fund. As of end-August 2014 the STANLIB fund had approximately ZAR6.8bn and the Nedgroup fund ZAR10.6bn in assets under management. RATING SENSITIVITIES Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The Nedgroup and Stanlib funds could be downgraded if their assets fail to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)' or upgraded if the weighted average portfolio rating exceeds 'AA(zaf)'. The most likely causes of a rating movement are either the weakening or strengthening in relative credit quality of a material portion of the portfolio or a change in investment policy. Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. An upgrade (or downgrade) could result from a material positive (or adverse) change in the volatility of the funds relative to the broader South African market. Fitch will resolve the RWNs on the two Investec funds as it gains greater clarity on the status of debt instruments issued by African Bank. The timing of the RWN resolution will largely depend on the progress of the resolution of African Bank. Should African Bank debt instruments held by the funds mature and be paid out at the expected level then Fitch would expect to affirm the funds and remove them from RWN. Similarly, should the African Bank holdings be removed from the funds, for example through transferring the assets to a retention fund or a sale to a third party, then Fitch would also expect to affirm the ratings and remove them from RWN. On the other hand, Fitch would expect to downgrade the ratings should they experience either additional adverse developments in relation to their African Bank exposures, or stress on other areas of the portfolio. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Committee Chairperson Roger Merritt Managing Director +1 212 908 0636 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Related Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria, dated 13 August 2013 Related Research Fitch: African Bank Contagion Limited for Large SA Banks, dated 22 August 2014 South African Banks: Peer Review, dated 26 August 2014 Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.