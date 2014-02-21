Fitch Affirms UBI's OBG at 'A+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI, BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR9.1bn mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook. The OBG are guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (the guarantor). The affirmation follows an annual review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) and asset percentage that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 61.6%. The Negative Outlook on UBI's IDR and the stable/declining asset outlook for Italian residential mortgage loans drive the Negative Outlook on the OBG. The 61.6% asset percentage (AP) Fitch relies on supports an 'A-' rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default basis and is sufficient to achieve recoveries in excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'A+'. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months, reflecting the issuer's short-term IDR of 'F2' and active issuance under programme. This level of AP provides substantial cushion relative to the breakeven AP for the rating, which Fitch has revised to 83.5% from 83% previously. A reduction in the maturity mismatches between the cover assets and covered bonds has led to the higher 'A+' breakeven AP despite a slight decrease in the pool credit quality, related to the addition of loans originated by the former B@nca 24-7 S.p.a. (Banca 24-7) in October 2013. Loans originated by Banca 24-7, which are nearly all broker-originated, formed 14% of the pool as of October 2013. Banca 24-7 discontinued loan origination in 2011, following its merger with UBI. In a 'A+' rating scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.5% and a WA recovery rate of 73.3%, resulting in a stressed expected loss of 6.5%. The cover pool is unhedged, consisting primarily of fixed (17.9%) and floating rate (55.8%) loans; about 14.2% of the cover pool are loans with rate-switching options and 12.1% are capped floating-rate loans with a WA cap of 5.84%. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has modelled the stressed assets cash flows under its base, low and high interest rates scenarios to reflect the current hedging structure. UBI provides liability swaps on 70% of the notional of fixed rate OBG (85% of all covered bonds); the remaining fixed and all floating-rate OBG are unhedged but benefit from some natural hedges granted by the cover assets. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment. The very high discontinuity assessment reflects Fitch's expectation that in a systemic crisis, a deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness would be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank liquidity. It also reflects Fitch's view that the extendible maturity of 12 months only provides a limited mitigant against the liquidity gap risk in the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, the OBG's rating of 'A+' would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs (i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero, or (iii) the AP Fitch considers in its analysis goes above Fitch's breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating of 83.5%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Paolo Sala Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 292 Committee Chairperson Suzanne Albers Senior Director +44 20 3530 1165 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013 ' Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 30 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum â€“ Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.