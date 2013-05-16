Fitch Affirms UBS AG at 'A'/'F1'/'a' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions on UBS AG have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk. Fitch last reviewed UBS's ratings on 16 April 2013 when its VR was upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Rating Watch Positive (see 'Fitch Affirms UBS AG's IDRs at 'A'/'F1'; Stable Outlook; Upgrades Viability Rating to 'a'; Off RWP' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of UBS's VR and IDRs primarily reflects the bank's leading wealth management (WM) franchise, dominant position in Swiss retail and corporate banking (R&C) as well as its much reduced and more focussed investment banking (IB) activities following the bank's strategic decision announced in late 2012 to operate its IB with Basel III risk-weighted assets of below CHF70bn, less than half of end-2012 IB RWA. The VR and IDRs also take into account UBS's adequate funding profile, sound capitalisation and improving - albeit still relatively high - un-weighted leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT UBS's VR and IDRs are primarily sensitive to any significant changes to its revised IB strategy that could result in additional risk-taking in IB as well as to outsized one-off charges related to either the non-core run-off portfolio or legacy litigation cases. UBS's VR is based on Fitch's assumption that UBS's IB strategy will remain broadly unchanged and that any losses related to the non-core and legacy portfolio or litigation-related charges will be of a manageable size and absorbable by UBS's IB and non-IB earnings. Exiting its still large non-core and legacy positions exposes UBS in Fitch's view to significant execution risk. While UBS has the relevant track record, governance and risk control framework to run down these sizeable portfolios and minimise execution risk, any upside potential to UBS's VR and IDRs is nonetheless limited during the wind-down process. UBS's IB and non-IB divisions, WM, R&C and global asset management, reported good profitability in Q113 (see also 'Fitch: UBS Shows Good Performance in Favourable Quarter', dated 30 April 2013). While UBS's performance in Q113 benefited from favourable conditions and some seasonality, Fitch expects the bank to continue reporting adequate profitability for the remainder of 2013. Downside risk to UBS's profitability largely relates to heightened litigation charges and management has indicated that it expects litigation expense to remain elevated until at least the end of 2013. Litigation and regulatory provisions at end-Q113 amounted to CHF1.8bn with CHF962m relating to the sale of US residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgages. Exit costs associated with winding down its non-core and legacy portfolio appear to have been small in Q113 (CHF84m pre-tax loss) but benefited from valuation gains on the SNB StabFund option and positive debit valuation adjustments. Fitch expects exit costs in subsequent quarters to be higher than Q113. However, Fitch also expects the profitability of UBS's operating businesses to remain solid and easily sufficient to absorb significant exit costs. Despite slightly higher Basel III RWA in its IB (up CHF5bn to CHF69bn) and non-IB operating businesses (up CHF4bn to CHF95bn), UBS's fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio improved to a solid 10.1% at end-Q113 (9.8% at end-Q412). As UBS continues to reduce its funded balance sheet (CHF832bn at end-Q113; CHF600bn target at end-2015), Fitch expects improvements in its un-weighted balance sheet leverage, eg measured as tangible common equity to tangible adjusted assets ratio, which lags some of its US peers. UBS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which means that a downgrade of its VR would only trigger downgrades of the IDRs if the SRF were revised down as well. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF The affirmations of UBS's Support Rating and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for UBS, if required, remains extremely high in the near term due to the bank's systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF UBS's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the US, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downwards in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by UBS and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings have been affirmed and are primarily sensitive to any change in UBS's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS whose issuer and debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS Limited as core to UBS. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS AG. UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which in turn is wholly owned by UBS. Fitch views UBSB as core to UBS's overall operations; thus its Short-term IDR is equalised with the ultimate parent. Further, while there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS, the '1' Support Rating reflects the extremely high probability that UBS would provide support to UBSB should the need arise. UBS Limited's ratings and UBSB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in UBS's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: UBS AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Tier 2 subordinated notes (low-trigger loss-absorbing notes): affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' UBS Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Bank USA Short term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: affirmed at 'BBB-' UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities: affirmed at 'BBB-' UBS Capital Securities (Jersey Ltd) Preferred Securities: affirmed at 'BBB-' 