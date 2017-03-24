(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
Daily Mail and
General Trust's (DMGT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
DMGT's rating reflects a balance between a portfolio of cash
generative
business-to-business (B2B) assets that are exposed to growth
markets, a sizeable
exposure to print advertising and circulation at the company's
dmg media
division that are in structural decline and a measured financial
policy that
retains financial flexibility. The deconsolidation of Euromoney
has increased
the company's exposure to the declines in dmg media. This has
led to a slight
reduction in the leverage metrics that DMGT needs to maintain a
'BBB-' rating.
Despite the reduction, DMGT retains significant leverage
headroom within its
rating and financial flexibility for operational execution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Decline in Print: Operating profits at DMGT's consumer
division, dmg
media declined by 23% on an underlying basis in FY16. There has
been pressure on
operating profits at the division for several years, driven by a
combination of
structural pressures to sales volumes and advertising revenues
at the company's
UK newspaper division and costs related to expanding MailOnline,
the unit's
digital news platform. The declines in print media are unlikely
to abate in the
short to medium term. While ongoing cost reductions and revenue
growth at
MailOnline should help margins stabilise over the next two
years, visibility on
this remains limited for now.
B2B Underpins Credit Profile: DMGT's has a strong portfolio of
B2B assets that
are sectorally and geographically diverse. The division drives
about two-thirds
of the group's underlying operating profit (excluding Euromoney
and corporate
costs) and it grew by an underlying 4% in 2016. The assets are
by and large,
well-positioned with good exposure to growth markets. Of the
division's revenue
(excluding Euromoney, FY16), 48% come from subscription sources,
which supports
the visibility and stability of its cash generation. Investments
in new
platforms, products and start-up ventures could provide a basis
for margin
expansion over the next two to three years.
Deconsolidation Increases Exposure to Print: The deconsolidation
of Euromoney
has raised the group's exposure to print advertising and
circulation to 35% of
revenue from 29% while reducing revenue from subscription-based
sources to 26%
from 33% (based on FY16). The increased exposure of the core
business to print
and circulation revenues raises the uncertainty of medium-term
free cashflow
streams, in our opinion. This is reflected in a slight reduction
in the
FFO-adjusted net leverage that DMGT needs to maintain a 'BBB-'
rating from 3.5x
to 3.2x.
The deconsolidation impact at the cashflow level is less
pronounced then at the
P&L level due to the retained dividends from DMGT's 49% holding
in the business.
Further, the retention of sales proceeds from the reduction in
stake combined
with lower cash taxes and lease capitalisation adjustments to
debt, has a
beneficial impact on FFO-adjusted net leverage, which in FY17
improved by
0.4x-0.5x as a result.
Retained Financial Flexibility: DMGT maintains a measured
financial policy
targeting net debt/EBITDA up to 2.0x (as defined by company,
1.8x FY16). The
company's FFO-adjusted net leverage is expected to decline to
2.3x by FY18 from
3.2x at YE16. The decline is driven primarily by a combination
of Euromoney
deconsolidation, disposal proceeds, lower cash taxes and
reductions in pension
contributions. This will provide up to one turn of leverage
headroom for the
company within its current rating that provides some flexibility
to manage
operational risks and investment opportunities. The retention of
about GBP1
billion of investments in Euromoney and Zoopla add to this.
Strategy to Increase Focus and Returns: DMGT's new chief
executive has initiated
a strategic review of the business with an aim to improve
operational execution,
increase portfolio focus and enhance the group's financial
flexibility. The
review aims to create a portfolio of assets that are better
aligned to growth
markets and those in which DMGT is well-positioned. We believe
the focus of the
strategy in the short term will be on organic improvement, which
will take time
to have an effect on the credit profile of the group.
Active Portfolio Management: The group's strategy to improve the
focus and
returns of its asset portfolio implies that acquisitions and
divestments will
continue to play a central role in the group's strategy. DMGT
has effectively
used inorganic development to grow its digital business and
diversify
internationally. Between FY09 and FY16, DMGT made GBP646 million
of acquisitions
and GBP963 million of disposals, helping it to deleverage.
DMGT's approach to
M&A has been disciplined and successful, in our opinion, but is
not without
risk. From a credit perspective the approach makes it harder to
envisage the
long term nature of DMGT's core business portfolio and risk
profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
DMGT's credit profile is anchored around its B2B asset portfolio
and a measured
financial policy that provides the company flexibility to manage
operational
risks. Visibility to cash flows in the medium to long term is,
however, affected
by uncertainties in the evolution of print circulation and
advertising, the
likely need for continued investments in new products and
digital platforms and
the active management of its asset portfolio. These are factors
that led to a
more cautious approach to the rating at 'BBB-'. Peers such as
SKY Plc, RELX Plc,
WPP Plc and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA have a higher proportion
of
subscription-based revenues, lower exposure to print and/or
bigger discretionary
cash flows that support higher leverage or ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Reported revenue decline of 13.5% in FY17 and 4% in FY18
largely driven by the
deconsolidation of Euromoney. Growth of 1%-2% thereafter.
- Group operating EBIT margins contracting to11.8% in FY17 from
14.4% in FY16
and remaining broadly stable thereafter.
- A stable capex to sales ratio of about 5%.
- No share buybacks in FY2017.
- No significant debt held above the Daily Mail and General
Trust Plc level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- An upgrade would only be possible once greater clarity and
success of the
digital transition in dmg media has been established and such
businesses as RMS
in B2B have proven the revenue (and margin) potential of its new
platform
roll-out.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage persistently trending above 3.2x, a
metric that
Fitch expects to correlate to about 2.5x net debt to EBITDA.
- A declining print news industry makes the consumer transition
to online
important. Weakening consumer division operating profit trends
could also prompt
negative action. Fitch will also monitor the execution risk in
major B2B project
roll-outs.
LIQUIDITY
DMGT has no significant short-term maturities, along with
undrawn credit
facilities of GBP366.5 million, due March 2019. The company is
also expected to
generate positive FCF across the medium term.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1656
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
