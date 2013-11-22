Fitch Affirms UniCredit Bank AG's Public Sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB; A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 23.2%. In its analysis, the agency relies on the lowest OC observed within the past year, reflecting the issuer's 'F1+' Short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from the low risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, the cover pool specific alternative management and the asset segregation components. The systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components have been classified as very low risk. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 12.5% from 13.2%, primarily due to the reduction of the agency's 'AAA' stressed credit loss to 4.5% from 7.3%. This is mainly attributable to UCB's improved data disclosure that allows for less conservative assumptions on the default risk of debtors within the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch applied stressed defaults of 10.8% and stressed recoveries of 58.3%. UCB's public sector Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 42% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. Of the cover pool, 97% represents exposure to German debtors. In addition to the cover pool's credit risk, the main drivers of the 'AAA' breakeven OC are the programmes maturity mismatches. In its analysis, Fitch modelled asset cash flows based on the assumption that loans are extended beyond their current interest reset date. On this extended cash flow profile, Fitch calculated a weighted average (WA) remaining life of 9.3 years, compared with 5.5 years based on the reported interest reset dates. The Pfandbriefe have a WA remaining life of 5.5 years. In addition, the programme exhibits an open interest rate position with 23.0% of the assets generating a floating rate income compared with only 14.7% of the covered bonds paying a floating coupon. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account by modelling the expected cash flows under appropriate stresses, as the existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. As of 30 June 2013, UCB's EUR5.7bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR8.2bn, resulting in nominal OC of 43.5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) UCB's IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.5%; or (iv) if Germany was downgraded below 'AA-'. An OC level of 0% on a nominal or 2% on a NPV basis, as required by German Pfandbrief legislation, would trigger a two-notch downgrade to 'AA'. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. 