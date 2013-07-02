RPT-Fitch Affirms UniCredit Credit Management Bank Italian Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS1-'/'CSS1-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Credit Management Bank S.p.A.’s (UCCMB) Italian residential and commercial mortgage special servicer ratings at ‘RSS1-’ and ‘CSS1-', respectively.

The affirmation reflects UCCMB’s strong market position as the servicer with the largest portfolio of assets under management (AUM) in Italy. This ensures stable income from servicing and brings benefits in terms of economies of scale and market coverage. Whereas UCCMB currently only manages 14% of the total portfolio by value as a true third-party servicer, the company has increased its focus on new market opportunities. This is demonstrated by allocating additional business development resource to territorial units. Fitch considers UCCMB to be in a strong position to succeed. However, it needs to prove its success over the next 12 months with the take on of new third-party portfolios.

The ratings also highlight UCCMB’s continuous investment in state of the art technology. This is demonstrated by further automation of existing processes such as correspondence, additional enhancement of its customer relationship management (CRM) platform and online payments of administrative court fees.

UCCMB recently implemented a competitive fee system for its external legal network that Fitch considers to be market leading among rated peers and shows UCCMB’s innovative approach.

UCCMB benefits from the financial strength of its parent company UniCredit SpA. Fitch downgraded Unicredit SpA’s Issuer Default Ratings to ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’ from ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’ on 18 March 2013 (see www.fitchratings.com). Fitch incorporated this downgrade into its servicer rating analysis of UCCMB and conducted stress tests on the financial condition element of the servicer rating.

The recent change at the top of the organisation demonstrated successful succession planning ensuring continuity of the company’s operations. The former General Manager was promoted within the wider UniCredit Group and succeeded by one of his direct reports on 1 September 2012, following a handover period.

UCCMB’s special servicing results show a deteriorated recovery performance compared to previous years, with total average recovery rate against gross book value (GBV) decreasing from 65% for 2011 to 59% for 2012. There has been an improvement in total judicial collections on closed positions, with an average recovery rate against GBV of 15.6% at end -2012, versus 14.0% at end-2011. Over the same 12-month period the percentage of total collections across all positions classed as judicial decreased to 22.5% from 23.1%. This reflects the current economic climate in Italy and remains comparable to rated peers, leading Fitch to expect the deterioration to continue in the short term.

As of 31 December 2012, UCCMB’s total servicing portfolio comprised 1,055,600 loans totalling EUR45.2bn GBV (2011: 1,001,443 loans; EUR41.7bn GBV). This includes 11 securitised transactions comprising 32,441 loans totalling GBV EUR5.2bn (2011: 10 securitised transactions; 39,826 loans; GBV EUR6.9bn).

Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by UCCMB.