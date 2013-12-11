Fitch Affirms Unique's Class A, M, and N Notes; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unique Pub Finance plc's (Unique) Class A, M and N notes at 'BB', 'B+' and 'B' respectively. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. Unique Pub Finance plc is a tap closed in 2005 of an existing securitisation of a portfolio of leased pubs located in the UK, issued by Unique Pub Finance plc. KEY RATING DRIVERS Unique continues to face significant industry headwinds as a tenanted operator in the UK pub industry, with additional downward pressure from the gradually recovering UK economy and squeezed consumer spending (UK average weekly earnings down by 7% in real terms since 2008). Over the year, performance has continued to worsen and as a result, the free cash flow (FCF) debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and leverage metrics have deteriorated and are now broadly back where they were around two years ago. The current metrics are still viewed as sufficient to support the ratings; however, any further deterioration in coverage and leverage may result in negative rating action, particularly for the junior class M and N notes. The Negative Outlook reflects the worsening coverage and leverage metrics in addition to potential performance volatility. For the financial year to September 2013 LFL net income for the Group (Enterprise Inns plc (ETI) - good proxy for Unique) was down 2.9% (vs. -1.2% in FY12), while total EBITDA within the securitised group declined 7%, and 2.1% on a per pub basis which represented a 2% negative variance to Fitch's base case. At Group level net bank debt was reduced to GBP41m from GBP310m which is a credit positive for Unique as it removes the pressure to sell better-performing assets from the securitised group to reduce debt at the Group level (a strategy it has previously used). It also means that management is now able to focus more on investment in the estate with Unique operating cash flow expected to be sufficient to cover securitised group debt service over the short-term. During FY14, management are targeting disposal proceeds from Unique of around GBP20m (67 pubs based on 2013 average disposal price of around GBP300k each), the proceeds of which they expect to spend on capex. However, while these amounts can be productively spent on improving the quality of individual pubs, as a fully tenanted operator ETI has limited influence over the running of the pub, which is restricted to advising tenants. As a result the estate remains primarily wet-led (food sales representing 25% of total sales, in contrast to 40-50% for other managed pubs operators) and is slow to react to the growing pub eating-out market. In addition, many tenants are constrained by a lack of critical investment capital as they struggle to cover operating costs. They also do not benefit from economies of scale in relation to hedging utility costs, for example, and cannot develop brands as managed operators are able to do, all of which put them at a disadvantage. The weaker performance is therefore expected to continue. However, Fitch sees potential for improvement if the weakest pubs are sold and Unique invests in the estate as planned. During FY13 the reduction in securitised group EBITDA (-7%) was proportionately greater than the reduction in debt (around GBP20m of A4 notes purchased and repaid, resulting in securitised group gross debt of GBP1,300m) leading to an increase in leverage to 5.9x, 7.5x and 8.8x for the class A, M and N notes respectively from 5.6x, 7.1x and 8.3x. The reduction in securitised group cash flow also negatively impacts the forward-looking FCF DSCRs. Fitch has forecast for its base case marginally negative EBITDA and FCF growth to legal maturity in 2032 (assuming no further disposals), leading to FCF DSCRs (the minimum of average and median) of 1.39x, 0.97x and 1.05x for the class A, M and N notes respectively (from 1.51, 1.01x and 1.10x at the last review). However, for the Class A and N notes, the long-term metrics do not give an accurate indication of coverage for a substantial portion of the forecast period (until about 2024), due to Unique's unusual debt profile. This is because higher coverage in the later years (2024) conceals the much lower coverage during the more critical earlier years (2017-2023). Without further prepayments and/or purchases, Unique faces a significant rise in debt service to around GBP145m in 2017 (remaining high until 2023) from around GBP94m in 2013. For the Class A and N notes, Fitch's base case FCF DSCRs from 2013 to 2021 are lower at around 1.15x and 0.93x which leaves little leeway for the servicing of the notes' debt service through operating cash flow. The tighter overall coverage and increasing debt service are mitigated to some extent by the transaction's credit enhancements such as a GBP65m cash reserve, tranched liquidity facility and deferability of the junior notes. Further, under the base case all interest and principal payments are expected to be made on a timely basis due to these structural features (cash reserve fully used by June 2021, with the liquidity facility being drawn by a maximum of GBP55m in March 2024, with operating cash flow fully servicing debt again by September 2025). Industry factors such as the duty escalator (now scrapped, but up by 40% since March 2007), rising operating costs (labour, utilities) and strong competition from the off-trade also continue to have a negative impact. The potential implementation of government regulation of the landlord-tenant relationship will also be monitored (estimated maximum negative impact is around GBP11.1m to securitised group EBITDA). RATING SENSITIVITIES In view of the on-going declines and significant uncertainty in relation to operating performance, in combination with the expected significant increase in debt service over the next three years, any further deterioration in coverage and leverage metrics may result in negative rating action, particularly in relation to the more highly levered junior class M and N notes. Conversely, sustained improvement in operating performance, deleveraging and improved coverage metrics could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. Unique Pub Finance plc is 100% owned by ETI, a listed UK pub company. As of September 2013, the securitised group comprised 2,621 tenanted pubs (representing 48% of the estate) down from 3,982 since tap. 