RPT-Fitch affirms United Bulgarian Bank at 'B', outlook negative

June 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bulgarian Bank A.D.’s (UBB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VR

UBB’s IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which reflects the bank’s high level of non-performing loans (NPLs, loans overdue by more than 90 days) and the fact that they have apparently yet to peak given the relatively unseasoned portfolio. However, the ratings also take into account UBB’s significant loss absorption capacity, positive pre-impairment profit, improved funding profile and currently satisfactory liquidity.

UBB’s asset quality metrics continued to worsen in 2012 and Q113, and compare unfavourably with those of the Bulgarian banking system as a whole. NPLs were a high 33.1% of gross loans at end-Q113 (32.4% at end-2012, 28.3% at end-2011), with restructured loans equating to another 8.4%. Fitch does not expect UBB to materially reduce its stock of problem loans through recoveries because of the difficult operating environment, although recent inflows of new problem loans have slowed compared with previous periods.

UBB’s Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 24.3% at end-2012 was driven by low (42%) reserve coverage of NPLs, with unreserved NPLs equal to a high 93% of FCC. The bank’s Tier 1 ratio was a lower 13.9% due to higher local regulatory reserves which in total equalled a more adequate 80% of NPLs. In Fitch’s view, the substantial unreserved NPLs and the continued negative trends in asset quality point to weaknesses in UBB’s capital position. However, the still reasonable Tier 1 ratio based on the higher NPL coverage, coupled with positive pre-impairment profit (in 2012, equal to 2.5% of average total assets) suggest that the bank may yet be able to maintain its solvency without external support.

UBB’s performance has been hit by a prolonged period of loan book contraction (since 2009), continuously tightening interest spreads and high loan impairment charges, as a result of which the bank reported a BGN42m loss in 2012. Fitch believes that the loan book expansion may prove challenging because of very weak domestic loan demand, tougher competition in the market for good-quality customers and the need for prudent liquidity management. Profitability trends in the near term will be highly dependent on NPL recognition and the bank’s provisioning policy.

UBB’s funding profile has improved. Facilities from National Bank of Greece (NBG; B-/Stable) dropped to a low 5% of liabilities at end-2012 from 26% at end-2010, and mostly comprised subordinated debt maturing in 2017. Customer deposits are increasing and accounted for 90% of total non-equity funding at end-2012 (end-2010: 69%). Deposit stability is important for UBB given the weak quality and cash generating capacity of its loan book. However, at end-2012 liquid assets (defined as cash and balances with banks, central bank reserves and unencumbered repo-able securities) covered a reasonable 26% of customer funding.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR

UBB’s ratings could be downgraded if the bank’s asset quality and capital positions continue to weaken. The ratings could stabilise at their current levels if NPLs stop rising and the bank continues to generate positive pre-impairment profit, strengthening its loss absorption capacity.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING

UBB’s ‘5’ Support Rating reflects Fitch’s view that support cannot be relied upon from the bank’s owner, NBG, or the Bulgarian authorities. Fitch does not factor in potential support from NBG because of weaknesses in the latter’s credit profile.

In respect to potential sovereign support, Fitch acknowledges that the authorities would be likely to provide at least local currency liquidity in case of need to UBB, given the bank’s sizable market shares in Bulgaria. However, in Fitch’s view, there is uncertainty as to whether the authorities would inject capital into UBB, in case of need, or in all cases provide foreign currency liquidity in sufficient volumes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

The Support Rating could be upgraded if NBG was upgraded by at least one notch. However, Fitch does not anticipate this in the near term.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’