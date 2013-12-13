Fitch Affirms Urban Community of Strasbourg at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

PARIS/FRANKFURT, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Urban Community of Strasbourg's (CUS) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects CUS's favourable socio-economic profile underpinned by its status as a "European capital". The ratings also take into account a slight weakening of budgetary performance and high capital expenditure which Fitch expects to decline in the medium term. Due to the investment of the public urban transport company CTS, net overall risk for CUS will increase. The Stable Outlook indicates that Fitch's expectations that the debt payback ratio will not exceed eight years before 2016, in line with CUS's aim. CUS is located in France's fifth-wealthiest region in terms of GDP. Even though the territory has suffered job losses during the economic crisis, CUS benefits from Germany's dynamic economy. Strasbourg also benefits from its status as the "European capital" which reinforces its attractiveness for business and investment. Fitch considers that these features contribute to the local economy's resilience. Fitch assumes in its base case scenario that CUS's current margin will increase to about 24% (2012: 19%) in 2013, before dropping to 16% in 2016. This is due to a decline of state transfers and rising operating expenditure on transport. Our forecast does not take into account the potential use by CUS of its tax leeway. CUS's responsibilities entail significant investments. Fitch forecasts higher debt as the self-financing rate (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) is likely to weaken to about 85% in 2016 from 90 % in 2012, due to a lower current balance and despite a forecast slowdown in capital expenditure to about EUR150m from 2015 (from EUR210m in 2013). Fitch believes that CUS has the capacity to meet its objective in terms of the debt payback ratio, due to co-financing from the state, one of the benefits resulting from its status as "European capital". CUS has created a transport budget to provide more transparency on its financial relationship with CTS. To this end, transport levy of EUR95.7m (initially collected on CUS's general budget) and some operating revenues - matching CTS's contributions to the transport budget -have been transferred to the transport budget. Fitch estimates that this does not change the level of debt risk arising from CTS, which has already been taken into account in CUS's rating. The proportion of public-sector entity debt guaranteed by CUS is high with net overall risk at 368% of current revenue at end-2012. However, the guarantees present limited economic risk, as they are mostly concentrated on the social housing sector (67% of net overall risk), which is strongly supported by the State, and on CTS (15 % of total net overall risk) which posts balanced financial results. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade would result from CUS's inability to adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity, preventing a reduction of the deficit before debt variation, and from a sharp increase in the debt payback ratio to almost 10 years. A positive rating action - unlikely under present economic conditions - may be considered if capital expenditure and borrowing are lower than projected, combined with a structural consolidation of the operating margin at about 20%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: - Tax rates will remain stable, and there will be a slight growth of the tax base - State transfers will decline in nominal terms - Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with growth of a maximum of 2.8% per year on average over 2013-2016 - A slight increase of both CUS contribution to CTS and CTS' debt - Capital expenditure will decrease to about EUR150m per year from 2015 The rating actions are as follows: - Long term foreign and local currency ratings: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable - Short-term rating: affirmed at F1+ - EUR300,000,000 EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA' 